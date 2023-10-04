DialAmerica is Becoming Aucera

New name and brand identity to be formally launched later this month and reflects the company's six decades of contact center success and expanded global footprint.

MAHWAH, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / DialAmerica, one of the nation's largest privately held customer experience and contact center providers, announced today the company will be changing its name to Aucera later this month. The new name reaffirms the company's experience and client commitment while underscoring its new corporate vision of "Reimagining How the World Connects."





The change to Aucera is aligned with the company's continued commitment to client growth and harnessing the power of technology innovation to deliver results-based customer experiences. It also reflects the company's growing geographic footprint as it expands its worldwide presence. A comprehensive rebrand launch will occur later this month marking the company's formal operating transition to Aucera.

"Today is a historic day for DialAmerica. While our values and passion have remained the same for over 60 years, it is time for us to reveal a new corporate identity that best represents the clients we serve and the employees that drive our success," said Chris Conway, DialAmerica's Chief Executive Officer. "Our new name and brand identity is testament to our evolution as a Customer Experience provider. It offers a compelling story on who we are and reinforces our commitment to carefully listen to our clients' needs and developing growth-driven solutions that address their unique requirements."

"We understand how critically important our employees are to our success and that of our clients. Our new name and brand pays tribute to them and our commitment to being responsive to their needs, goals and professional growth," added Casey Kostecka, DialAmerica's President. "Aucera also represents a path forward for our company and further establishing us as a global BPO leader and trusted partner for Customer Experience innovation."

The rebrand was created in partnership with Truelio, a premier brand experience agency based in Atlanta, Georgia.

For more information, visit Aucera.com and DialAmerica.com.

About DialAmerica

One of the nation's largest privately held contact center companies, DialAmerica provides bespoke, cost-effective customer service contact center and customer acquisition solutions. Our contact center agents conduct more than 300,000 customer interactions per day for a diverse portfolio of clients in multiple industry sectors, including consumer products, communications, energy, financial services, food services, healthcare, leisure, pharmaceutical, technology and travel, among others. Headquartered in Mahwah, N.J., DialAmerica's customer engagement services are available at nearshore, offshore and onshore locations. Visit DialAmerica.com to learn more about our experience, technology capabilities and broad suite of Customer Experience solutions.

