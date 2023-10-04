Primitive Up Adds Mindset Training to VIP Package

INGLEWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Primitive Up, a fitness coaching startup, has added a proprietary mindset training course to the brand's VIP coaching package, which also includes a range of other personalized services designed for both physical and mental wellness.

The VIP Mindset Training offered by Primitive Up was designed to go beyond traditional one-on-one coaching methodologies. This comprehensive training is anchored in holistic self-improvement, addressing both physical and mental dimensions of well-being. Participants learn to transcend past limitations, transforming reactions to situations that once unsettled them. This proactive mindset expansion paves the way for personal and professional growth, empowering individuals to seek job promotions or even venture into entrepreneurship.

At the core of this program is the cultivation of healthy habits, designed to replace counterproductive behaviors. This transition is crucial for sustained success in any endeavor.

Primitive Up founder and CEO Ethan Campuzano believes that confidence plays a pivotal role in achieving one's aspirations. "Once I recognized the significance of confidence, I went on to craft the Primitive Up training courses with the goal of establishing a solid foundation for our clients," says Campuzano.

This process involves confronting discomfort head-on, pushing boundaries and expanding horizons. Engaging in such challenging scenarios fosters a resilient mindset, enhancing one's capacity to tackle obstacles with ease. "I encourage my clients to continually step out of their comfort zone," says Campuzano. "Primitive Up participants cultivate an adaptive and fortified mindset, preparing them to navigate life's challenges more effortlessly."

Campuzano and his team feel that incorporating mindset training into the VIP package positions Primitive Up at the forefront of holistic wellness, addressing the often-neglected mental aspect of fitness. This comprehensive approach has the potential to differentiate the brand in a saturated market and appeal to a broader audience seeking a balanced transformation.

"We feel that it's important to cater to both physical and mental growth," says Campuzano. Primitive Up hopes to solidify its reputation as a pioneer in integrated fitness solutions. As the demand for such all-encompassing programs rises, this strategic addition positions the company for accelerated growth and scalability, attracting clients who value a complete transformational journey.

Primitive Up offers a comprehensive fitness coaching program designed to train both the body and mind for success. Believing that one's only competition is oneself, the program provides a range of services including 1:1 personal training, weekly check-ins, personalized workout programs, and customized meal plans with a variety of diet options. Clients receive support in the form of shopping lists, dine-in/dine-out options, video demonstrations tailored for home or gym setups, and an exclusive progress tracker through a mobile app. Additionally, members benefit from dedicated email support and an exclusive private Facebook group, ensuring they are well-equipped on their journey to holistic wellness.

About Primitive Up

Primitive Up is an online fitness coaching company that offers one on one, personalized fitness plans, health/diet plans, and continuous support tailored specifically for the individual's needs. Founded by Ethan Campuzano, Primitive Up seeks to address the entire spectrum of wellness, helping clients achieve their physical goals and cultivate a sustainable, healthy lifestyle that extends beyond the gym.

