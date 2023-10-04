Anzeige
Dow Jones News
04.10.2023 | 20:13
MEXC Ventures makes eight-figure investment in Toncoin and launches strategic partnership with TON Foundation

DJ MEXC Ventures makes eight-figure investment in Toncoin and launches strategic partnership with TON Foundation 

TON FOUNDATION 
MEXC Ventures makes eight-figure investment in Toncoin and launches strategic partnership with TON Foundation 
04-Oct-2023 / 19:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY TON FOUNDATION 
 
Zug, Switzerland | October 04, 2023 12:33 PM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 
MEXC Ventures, a subsidiary of MEXC's global cryptocurrency exchange MEXC, has announced a significant investment in 
The Open Network, the largest layer-1 investment the firm has ever made. This investment works alongside a strategic 
partnership with The Open Network (TON) Foundation. This symbiotic partnership represents the shared vision of both 
companies in promoting global Web3 accessibility by lowering the barriers to entry. 
MEXC Ventures' investment, the highest amount it has committed to any layer-one blockchain, is just one part of MEXC's 
broader efforts to bolster the growth of TON's ecosystem. MEXC Ventures' investment support of TON-based projects, such 
as Megaton Finance, TONPlay, Fanzee, and Sonet, is already well underway, and the venture firm plans to continue 
funding TON-based mini apps and projects. MEXC's exchange will also provide marketing services and promotion for the 
TON-based projects they list on their platform. To further empower a commitment to The Open Network, MEXC exchange will 
also introduce 0% trading fees for Toncoin and plan to provide a TON collateral lending service in the near future. 
TON Foundation acts as a bridge, connecting nearly 800 million monthly active Telegram users to Web3 and true asset 
ownership. The team is dedicated to transforming TON into an accessible platform as a simple gateway to Web3, enabling 
more users to acquire cryptocurrency assets swiftly and conveniently. With the support of MEXC Ventures, TON 
Foundation's goal is to catalyze the creation of a Web3 ecosystem within the Telegram app- transforming the social 
messenger platform into a massive traffic entry point for easy access to crypto assets. 
"By working with MEXC, we will bring global access to the decentralized Web3 ecosystem in Telegram," said Justin Hyun, 
Director of Growth at TON Foundation. "Our Foundation is committed to promoting a user-centric experience for The Open 
Network community. MEXC's support significantly strengthens our potential to build new tools and services for 
developers and applications that make crypto feel indistinguishable from social media for users." 
TON's native cryptocurrency, Toncoin, is used for executing smart contracts, utilizing decentralized applications 
(dApps), and participating in governance on TON blockchain. Additionally, a portion of Toncoin has been allocated to 
the TON Foundation to encourage and support the development of the ecosystem. To date, the TON ecosystem boasts a 
multitude of applications, spanning wallets, DeFi protocols, decentralized exchanges (DEXs), games, NFTs, cross-chain 
bridges, and social, giving it a well-established foundational infrastructure. 
"This investment underlines MEXC's strong conviction in TON blockchain in building a Web3 super-app ecosystem on 
Telegram," said Steve Yun, President of TON Foundation. "We are confident that the TON ecosystem and MEXC will grow 
together as we build for the next market cycle of bull runs." 
About MEXC 
MEXC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange that employs high-performance matching technology and has consistently 
maintained a leading position in the field of futures trading in the cryptocurrency industry. With the lowest trading 
fees in the market, a professional team providing industry-leading service responses around the clock, and a seamless 
trading experience, MEXC is highly regarded by users in the industry, boasting over 10 million users in over 170 
countries worldwide. Since its inception, MEXC has always adhered to the value of "Users First". Customer satisfaction 
has always been the guiding criterion. The fundamental reason for MEXC's wide acclaim in service is its commitment to 
achieving customer satisfaction. MEXC Official Website. To sign up, register on MEXC. 
About MEXC Ventures 
 MEXC Ventures is a comprehensive fund under MEXC Group, committed to empowering innovations of the cryptocurrency 
field, via strategic investment, M&A, FOF, and project incubation. Mexc Ventures upholds the concept of "discovering 
opportunities and growing together" by fully sharing fund resources and providing solid support for projects. The team 
spans across the US, Singapore, HK, and other regions of the world, with USD100m+ AUM and 300+ portfolio investments. 
About TON Foundation 
 The Open Network Foundation (TON Foundation) is a non-profit organization founded in Switzerland in 2023. TON 
Foundation is 100% funded by the community, acting in the community's interests, and supports initiatives aligned with 
The Open Network's mission. Learn more at https://ton.foundation. 
About The Open Network (TON) 
 The Open Network (TON) is putting crypto in every pocket. By building a Web3 ecosystem in Telegram Messenger, TON is 
giving billions of people the opportunity to own their digital identity, data, and assets. See more at https://ton.org/ 
. 
 
 
Contact Details 
 TON Foundation 
 TON Foundation Team 
 ton@theagencypartnership.com 
 
Company Website 
https://ton.foundation/ 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1741675 04-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=504bb090d6b91c36143f827082c78529

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1741675&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2023 13:40 ET (17:40 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
