MEXC Ventures makes eight-figure investment in Toncoin and launches strategic partnership with TON Foundation

NEWS RELEASE BY TON FOUNDATION Zug, Switzerland | October 04, 2023 12:33 PM Eastern Daylight Time MEXC Ventures, a subsidiary of MEXC's global cryptocurrency exchange MEXC, has announced a significant investment in The Open Network, the largest layer-1 investment the firm has ever made. This investment works alongside a strategic partnership with The Open Network (TON) Foundation. This symbiotic partnership represents the shared vision of both companies in promoting global Web3 accessibility by lowering the barriers to entry. MEXC Ventures' investment, the highest amount it has committed to any layer-one blockchain, is just one part of MEXC's broader efforts to bolster the growth of TON's ecosystem. MEXC Ventures' investment support of TON-based projects, such as Megaton Finance, TONPlay, Fanzee, and Sonet, is already well underway, and the venture firm plans to continue funding TON-based mini apps and projects. MEXC's exchange will also provide marketing services and promotion for the TON-based projects they list on their platform. To further empower a commitment to The Open Network, MEXC exchange will also introduce 0% trading fees for Toncoin and plan to provide a TON collateral lending service in the near future. TON Foundation acts as a bridge, connecting nearly 800 million monthly active Telegram users to Web3 and true asset ownership. The team is dedicated to transforming TON into an accessible platform as a simple gateway to Web3, enabling more users to acquire cryptocurrency assets swiftly and conveniently. With the support of MEXC Ventures, TON Foundation's goal is to catalyze the creation of a Web3 ecosystem within the Telegram app- transforming the social messenger platform into a massive traffic entry point for easy access to crypto assets. "By working with MEXC, we will bring global access to the decentralized Web3 ecosystem in Telegram," said Justin Hyun, Director of Growth at TON Foundation. "Our Foundation is committed to promoting a user-centric experience for The Open Network community. MEXC's support significantly strengthens our potential to build new tools and services for developers and applications that make crypto feel indistinguishable from social media for users." TON's native cryptocurrency, Toncoin, is used for executing smart contracts, utilizing decentralized applications (dApps), and participating in governance on TON blockchain. Additionally, a portion of Toncoin has been allocated to the TON Foundation to encourage and support the development of the ecosystem. To date, the TON ecosystem boasts a multitude of applications, spanning wallets, DeFi protocols, decentralized exchanges (DEXs), games, NFTs, cross-chain bridges, and social, giving it a well-established foundational infrastructure. "This investment underlines MEXC's strong conviction in TON blockchain in building a Web3 super-app ecosystem on Telegram," said Steve Yun, President of TON Foundation. "We are confident that the TON ecosystem and MEXC will grow together as we build for the next market cycle of bull runs." About MEXC MEXC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange that employs high-performance matching technology and has consistently maintained a leading position in the field of futures trading in the cryptocurrency industry. With the lowest trading fees in the market, a professional team providing industry-leading service responses around the clock, and a seamless trading experience, MEXC is highly regarded by users in the industry, boasting over 10 million users in over 170 countries worldwide. Since its inception, MEXC has always adhered to the value of "Users First". Customer satisfaction has always been the guiding criterion. The fundamental reason for MEXC's wide acclaim in service is its commitment to achieving customer satisfaction. MEXC Official Website. To sign up, register on MEXC. About MEXC Ventures MEXC Ventures is a comprehensive fund under MEXC Group, committed to empowering innovations of the cryptocurrency field, via strategic investment, M&A, FOF, and project incubation. Mexc Ventures upholds the concept of "discovering opportunities and growing together" by fully sharing fund resources and providing solid support for projects. The team spans across the US, Singapore, HK, and other regions of the world, with USD100m+ AUM and 300+ portfolio investments. About TON Foundation The Open Network Foundation (TON Foundation) is a non-profit organization founded in Switzerland in 2023. TON Foundation is 100% funded by the community, acting in the community's interests, and supports initiatives aligned with The Open Network's mission. Learn more at https://ton.foundation. About The Open Network (TON) The Open Network (TON) is putting crypto in every pocket. By building a Web3 ecosystem in Telegram Messenger, TON is giving billions of people the opportunity to own their digital identity, data, and assets. See more at https://ton.org/ . Contact Details TON Foundation TON Foundation Team ton@theagencypartnership.com Company Website https://ton.foundation/

