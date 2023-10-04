Technology and Innovation Collide at Blavity Inc.'s AfroTech Conference as Issa Rae, Timbaland, U.S. Representative Maxine Waters and More Added to 2023 Speaker Lineup

Top technology and business executives, entrepreneurs and innovators from America's top corporations, including Netflix, Google, Apple, TikTok, Disney, Salesforce, and more, will speak at the conference in Austin, TX, Nov. 1-5

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Blavity Inc., the corporation that builds solutions for Black and multicultural audiences and enterprises who want to reach them, today unveiled the lineup for the 2023 AfroTech Conference - the annual gathering that connects thousands of Black professionals with inclusive tech companies and innovators who are dedicated to shaping DEI initiatives at some of America's most impactful corporations. Returning to Austin, TX, from Nov 1-5, this year's event will welcome powerhouse speakers, including Emmy-nominated actress, producer, and writer Issa Rae, iconic producer, artist and entrepreneur Timbaland, U.S. Representative Maxine Waters, TIME CMO Sade Muhammad and Bernard Coleman, Vice President of People at Swing Education. Hundreds of brands will have a presence at this year's event, including Google, Meta, Microsoft, Apple, TikTok, Estee Lauder, Disney, Salesforce, and Silicon Valley Bank, all utilizing the AfroTech Conference to support DEI commitments and hiring inclusivity best practices to recruit and hire best-in-class Black talent across a spectrum of technology roles.





AFROTECH Conference

In addition to the programming lineup, "AfroTech Music" will deliver world-renowned entertainment through live musical performances featuring award-winning artists and hands-on activities that amplify Black joy. Hip-hop legend and headliner Rick Ross will perform, as will DJ Spinderella, Soulection's Joe Kay, Andre Power, Jadaboo, Riders Against The Storm, DJ Hunnybee, Jasmine Solano, and Jae Murphy. Following AfroTech Music, there will be an official after-party with an exclusive performance by hip-hop veteran Jadakiss.

"We are excited for attendees to experience this year's lineup, which includes a broad range of innovators and entrepreneurs from across entertainment and technology, all ready to share their personal stories and inspire action," commented Blavity Inc.'s co-founder and COO, Jeff Nelson. "Year after year, we remain committed to curating an impactful AfroTech Conference experience to continue to connect America's fastest-growing businesses with best-in-class Black professionals."

The conference will feature dedicated Summits focused on women, sports, and health, along with product development, engineering, and technology innovation programming. More than 100 speakers will participate in this year's AfroTech Conference, which will cover such timely topics as Harnessing Inclusivity for Responsible AI, Changing The Game: Sports + Tech, Closing the Equity Gap, The New Rules of Leadership in a Remote World, Marketing and Organizational Change via DEI, VC trends and looking ahead to 2024.

As a nod to Austin, Culture Park will host a small business marketplace featuring 10-15 local Austin-based Black-owned brands. In collaboration with Black Makers Market, a nonprofit organization that provides a platform for Black businesses in Central Texas to showcase their brands in Central Texas communities, attendees can explore offerings and services from these Black businesses that align with AfroTech's values. Last year's AfroTech Conference made its Austin, TX debut with more than 300 brands - including Amazon, Meta, Google, and more - and thousands of Black professionals in attendance. The 2022 event had a major economic impact on Texas' capital city, totaling $18.2M over the six-day conference, and supported 148 jobs in Austin.

AfroTech Conference's 2023 full agenda is now live HERE - programming will feature panels and Q&As with speakers such as:

Issa Rae, Emmy-award nominated actor, producer and writer

Emmy-award nominated actor, producer and writer Timbaland , iconic producer, artist and entrepreneur

, iconic producer, artist and entrepreneur Maxine Waters , U.S. Representative for California's 43rd congressional district since 1991

, U.S. Representative for California's 43rd congressional district since 1991 Doug E. Fresh, rapper, record producer, and beatboxer

rapper, record producer, and beatboxer Sade Muhammad , TIME CMO

, TIME CMO Detavio Samuels , CEO, REVOLT, the world's largest Black storytelling engine

, CEO, REVOLT, the world's largest Black storytelling engine Zinhle Essamuah , award-winning journalist and co-anchor of NBC News Daily and network correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC

, award-winning journalist and co-anchor of NBC News Daily and network correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC Bernard Coleman , Vice President of People at Swing Education, an organization that connects reliable, high-quality substitute teachers with the schools and students that need them

, Vice President of People at Swing Education, an organization that connects reliable, high-quality substitute teachers with the schools and students that need them Wes Eugene, Chief Information Officer, IDEO

To purchase your tickets for the 2023 AfroTech Conference, please visithttps://registration-aftc2023.streampoint.com/, and to stay up to date on speaker and entertainment announcements, follow @afro.tech on Instagram. Journalists interested in covering the event may apply for credentials here. Please note an application does not guarantee entry.

