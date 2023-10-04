Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.10.2023
Vorspiel auf potenziell sehr "heiße" Herbstrallye bei dieser Aktie!?
Albertsons Companies' Denver Division Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month at 29th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival

PUEBLO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Albertsons Companies:

From September 22nd-24th, members of our Hispanic Leadership Network (Denver Division) continued the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at the 29th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival in Pueblo, CO!

The annual festival highlights Pueblo's rich agriculture and encourages attendees to buy local, fresh products from farm stands and specialty shops in attendance. Our associates had a fantastic time engaging with everyone who stopped by our booth and enjoyed the live entertainment, cooking competitions and, of course, chiles!

See original post on Instagram and learn more about the Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/790016/albertsons-companies-denver-division-celebrates-hispanic-heritage-month-at-29th-annual-chile-frijoles-festival

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
