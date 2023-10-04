PUEBLO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Albertsons Companies:

From September 22nd-24th, members of our Hispanic Leadership Network (Denver Division) continued the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at the 29th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival in Pueblo, CO!

The annual festival highlights Pueblo's rich agriculture and encourages attendees to buy local, fresh products from farm stands and specialty shops in attendance. Our associates had a fantastic time engaging with everyone who stopped by our booth and enjoyed the live entertainment, cooking competitions and, of course, chiles!

See original post on Instagram and learn more about the Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

Albertsons Companies' Denver Division Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month at 29th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival

