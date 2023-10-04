Announcing BloombergNEF's 2024 Pioneers Competition

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Bloomberg:

Applications for Pioneers 2024 opened on October 2, 2023 and will close on October 27, 2023

Originally published on bnef.com

We are pleased to announce that BNEF has launched our annual technology and innovation competition - BNEF Pioneers - and we are now accepting applications. The online application form will be open from October 2 - October 27. BNEF Pioneers are early-stage innovators that move the world closer to net zero through technological innovation.

Since 2010, BNEF has awarded over 140 companies with the title of "BNEF Pioneer". Last year we recognized 9 startups tackling three net-zero challenges: accelerating the deployment of clean hydrogen, sustainable metals and materials for an electrified future and building a net-zero food production system, alongside 3 wildcard winners.

For the 2024 program we have picked three new net-zero challenges, equally important and urgent. We encourage you to share the application website with any early-stage company innovating in these three areas:

2024 BNEF Pioneers net-zero challenges:

Relieving bottlenecks in the deployment of clean power Decarbonizing the construction and operation of buildings Creating the next generation of net-zero fuels

We will also be awarding up to three 'wildcard' companies or projects moving the world closer to net zero in areas other than these three challenges.

Winning BNEF Pioneers benefit from a number of opportunities:

Be recognized as a BNEF Pioneer 2024, a leading innovator with a product or service capable of driving the low-carbon transition forward.

Receive one year of access to our BNEF Web product and all our insights.

Join the prestigious group of Pioneer alumni.

Get the opportunity to attend, and a chance to speak at, our six global BNEF Summits and participate in start-up pitching events hosted by BNEF.

Appear in BNEF public reports, research and videos.

If your firm, or a firm you know, meets our criteria, we would love to hear from you. The website closes for applications on October 27 and we will announce the winners in April 2024. Throughout the year the BNEF analyst team will publish research about the winners, our three 2024 challenge topics and other climate-tech innovators. For more details, see our Tips and Frequently Asked Questions or visit the Pioneers page. For any questions about the competition, please email pioneers@bloomberg.net.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bloomberg on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bloomberg

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bloomberg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bloomberg

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/790017/announcing-bloombergnefs-2024-pioneers-competition