Mittwoch, 04.10.2023
Vorspiel auf potenziell sehr "heiße" Herbstrallye bei dieser Aktie!?
WKN: A0B6R5 | ISIN: LT0000109274 | Ticker-Symbol: ZS4
Stuttgart
04.10.23
14:31 Uhr
0,150 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
SNAIGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SNAIGE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1590,17022:44
GlobeNewswire
04.10.2023 | 21:10
Observation status is continued to apply to AB Snaige with additional reason

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to continue to apply observation status to AB Snaige
(SNG1L, ISIN code LT0000109274)based on the Company's announcement regarding
the notification received on 03-10-2023 from its main shareholder UAB EDS
INVEST 3 regarding the intention to make a mandatory non-competitive tender
offer for the acquisition of the remaining shares of AB Snaige. 

The observation status was applied to the Company on 30-05-2022 considering
that AB Snaige publicly announced that shareholders' equity of the Company
became lower than ½ of the authorized capital of the Company. 

On 04-07-2022, Nasdaq Vilnius decided to apply an additional reason for applied
observation status to AB Snaige considering that AB Snaige applied to the court
for the initiation of a restructuring case on 01-07-2022 and is planning to
take further actions, in order to implement the restructuring according to the
draft restructuring plan of the Company approved by the extraordinary general
meeting of the Company's shareholders on 23-06-2022. 

The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 00
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
