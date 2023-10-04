Gildan Activewear: Gildan Partners With the South Carolina Aquarium to Support Education and Impact Programs for Charleston Youth and Employees

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Gildan is pleased to share that it has partnered with the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston to support its education programs that will directly benefit students in the region, as well as help drive employee engagement for its local workforce. The Company has committed to donating U.S. $20,000 over the next year, enhancing the Aquarium's mission of inspiring conservation of the natural world. The partnership will kick-off on Gildan's Family Day, October 7th, bringing together over 100 Gildan employees and their families for a day of fun and educational activities.

This initiative aims to positively impact close to 6,000 students, many of whom attend Title I schools across South Carolina, providing free education on topics such as natural habitats, food chains and adaptations, watersheds, earth's history, and more. Gildan's donation will go towards supporting hands-on educational experiences, interactive programs, and engaging workshops that allow students to delve into the intricacies of marine life and ecosystems.

"We are thankful for the opportunity to collaborate with the Aquarium," says Shannon Preston, Vice-President, Human Resources, Global SMD. "Environmental awareness is integral to building a sustainable future, and through this collaboration, we are delighted to play our part in equipping the next generation with the knowledge and empathy necessary to become responsible stewards of tomorrow."

Gildan employees in Charleston will also have the opportunity to engage in citizen science volunteer activities with the Aquarium, including beach clean-ups and water resilience projects addressing issues such as plastic pollution, sea level rise, and sustainable seafood throughout the length of the partnership.

This marks one more step in Gildan's Next Generation ESG strategy by creating meaningful, long-term value for its communities and the Company's goal of gradually increasing donations to allocate 1% of its pre-tax earnings towards community initiatives globally by 2026, as well as to facilitate employee volunteerism. Find out more about Gildan's commitment to its communities here.

