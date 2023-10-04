Bath & Body Works Named One of "America's Greenest Companies" by Newsweek

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Today Bath & Body Works announces its inclusion on Newsweek's first ranking of America's Greenest Companies.

In partnership with market data research firm Plant-A Insights and impact data and analytics provider GIST Impact, Newsweek identified the top 300 companies in the U.S. that have committed?to being good stewards of the environment, pledging to focus efforts on sustainable practices for our planet and future generations. Companies were evaluated on a broad base of four criteria: greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, waste generation and commitments and disclosures.

This is a timely recognition for Bath & Body Works, as the company recently released its inaugural ESG Report which outlines the company's commitments and approach toward a more resilient and responsible future.

"At Bath & Body Works, we strive to make the world a brighter and happier place. That includes doing our part to be respectful stewards of the planet," says Jeff King, Vice President of ESG. "We are committed to better understanding and acting on our environmental impacts and are taking steps to focus on advancing our efforts around climate change and carbon emissions, packaging and plastics and sustainable sourcing. We look forward to our continued progress as we work to take care of the things that matter most."

In addition to making Newsweek's ranking of America's Greenest Companies, Bath & Body Works recently has been recognized in several other ways including:

World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces by Newsweek

America's Best Workplaces for Women by Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ individuals by Newsweek

Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Newsweek

Diversity in Business Award by Columbus Business First

Forbes List of America's Best Large Employers

Forbes List of America's Best Employers for Women

A Diversity First Top 50 Company by the Diversity Research Institute

For more information about Bath & Body Works' commitment to environmental sustainability, visit bbwinc.com/planet.

