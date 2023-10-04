EQS-Ad-hoc: European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. / Key word(s): ESG/Offer

European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. convenes extraordinary general meeting to extend the business combination deadline and publishes repurchase document relating to the redemption of the public shares and the proposed amendment of the Warrant T&C Munich, 4 October 2023 European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. (the "Company"), a Dutch operators-led special purpose acquisition company listed on Euronext Amsterdam, today convenes an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") to extend the business combination deadline and publishes a repurchase document relating to the redemption offer for all issued and outstanding class A ordinary shares (the "Public Shares" and a holder of Public Shares, a "Public Shareholder") and the proposed amendment of the Warrant T&C (as defined below) (the "Repurchase Document"). EGM The EGM will be held on 15 November 2023 at 10:00 CET at the offices of Houthoff Coöperatief U.A., Gustav Mahlerplein 50, 1082 MA Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Shareholders who are registered on 18 October 2023 (after processing of settlements on that date) and who give due notice of their wish to attend the EGM no later than by 17:30 CET on 8 November 2023 will have the right to attend the EGM in person or virtually. Shareholders who attend the EGM virtually cannot exercise their votes by electronic means during the EGM. They - as well as shareholders who do not attend the EGM in person or virtually - have the option and are encouraged to exercise their voting rights by proxy prior to the EGM by 17:30 CET on 8 November 2023. Details of how to register for the EGM and exercise voting rights are included in the convocation of the EGM. The agenda for the EGM includes (i) the extension of the original deadline by which a business combination must be completed (the "Business Combination Deadline") by up to twelve months until 17 November 2024 and (ii) the conditional dissolution of the Company. Redemption offer In light of the proposed extension of the Business Combination Deadline, the Company will offer its Public Shareholders to redeem their Public Shares under the same terms as in the event of a liquidation scenario as further detailed in the Company's prospectus dated 16 November 2021. The redemption offer period will start on Monday, 9 October 2023, and end on Tuesday, 7 November 2023. Public Shareholders may tender all or part of their Public Shares for repurchase by the Company at a price of €10.17 per Public Shares, consisting of €10.00 per Public Share plus the pro rata share of the net positive interest to be accrued on the escrow account up to and including 31 October 2023 of €0.17 per Public Share. As the Company will initially withhold 15% from the pro rata share of such net positive interest accrued (i.e. €0.0255 per Public Share) (the "Withheld Amount") to address potential Dutch dividend withholding tax (dividendbelasting), Public Shareholders will initially receive €10.1445 per Public Share on the settlement date on 9 November 2023 (the "Settlement Amount"). However, Public Shareholders who confirm that they are not a Dutch resident individual or entity, and accordingly are not subject to Dutch dividend withholding tax, will receive the Withheld Amount ultimately on 30 November 2023. The Repurchase Document contains details of the redemption offer, including with respect to how shareholders can tender their Public Shares for redemption, if they wish to do so. Public Shareholders who do not wish to tender any Public Shares do not need to take any action. They will remain shareholders of the Company as their Public Shares will not be repurchased. Persons who are Public Shareholders on the record date of 18 October 2023, who tender all or part of their Public Shares in the redemption offer, who receive the Settlement Amount on 9 November 2023 and who are therefore not Public Shareholders on the date of the EGM have nevertheless the chance to vote all of their Public Shares prior to or in the EGM. Proposed amendment of the Warrant T&C In the context of the proposed extension of the Business Combination Deadline as announced in the Company's press release of 20 September 2023 and as further set out in the agenda and explanatory notes of the EGM, the board of the Company proposes that the holders of redeemable class A warrants (the "Public Warrants") and the holders of class B warrants (the "Founder Warrants" and together with the Public Warrants, the "Warrants") amend the terms and conditions of the Warrants (the "Warrant T&C") to have all Warrants expire worthless on the original Business Combination Deadline, being 17 November 2023, as the Warrants have proved to impede the Company's chances of successfully executing a business combination. The Warrant T&C provide that the terms of the Warrants may be amended with the vote or written consent of the holders of at least 50% of the then outstanding Warrants. The Sponsors have indicated to vote in favour of the proposed amendment of the Warrant T&C. Further details on how to vote on the Warrants are set out in the Repurchase Document. The voting forms are attached to the Repurchase Document that is available on the Company's website and can be submitted by e-mail to info@ehc-company.com by 17:30 CET on 9 November 2023. Detailed timetable of EGM and redemption offer Event Date (and time in CET) Commencement of the redemption offer Monday, 9 October 2023, at 9:00 Record date EGM Wednesday, 18 October 2023 Closing date for the redemption offer Tuesday, 7 November, at 12:00 (noon) Announcement of results of the redemption offer Tuesday, 7 November (after market close) Deadline for (i) registration for the EGM and (ii) submitting electronic voting instructions or proxies Wednesday, 8 November 2023,

by 17:30 Settlement of the redemption offer Thursday, 9 November 2023 Deadline to submit a declaration and voting instruction for the payment of the Withheld Amount and the proposed amendment of the Warrant T&C Thursday, 9 November 2023,

by 17:30 Notification of voting results of the proposed amendment of the Warrant T&C Friday, 10 November 2023 EGM Wednesday, 15 November 2023,

at 10:00 Expiration of the Warrants, subject to amendment of the Warrant T&C Friday, 17 November 2023 Ultimate payment date of Withheld Amount to Public Shareholders who are not subject to Dutch dividend withholding tax Thursday, 30 November 2023

The Company reserves the right to extend the period of the redemption offer and the voting instructions and may adjust the dates and times given in the timetable. Any such extension or adjustment will be announced through a press release. The convocation, agenda, explanatory notes to the agenda and form of proxy of the EGM, the Repurchase Document and the voting forms for the amendment of the Warrant T&C are available on the website of EHC ( www.ehc-company.com ) in the 'Investor Relations' section under 'Shareholder Meetings' and 'Business Combination Materials'. ----------- About EHC EHC is an operators-led special purpose acquisition company. With its exclusive focus on healthcare, EHC is the first of its kind in Europe and benefits from excellent investment opportunities driven by the market's underlying fundamentals and an excellent value creation potential. 