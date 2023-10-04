Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.10.2023
Vorspiel auf potenziell sehr "heiße" Herbstrallye bei dieser Aktie!?
Dow Jones News
04.10.2023 | 21:34
Xsolla Powers Web Shop Launches For 40 Of The Top 100 Mobile Games

DJ Xsolla Powers Web Shop Launches For 40 Of The Top 100 Mobile Games 

Xsolla 
Xsolla Powers Web Shop Launches For 40 Of The Top 100 Mobile Games 
04-Oct-2023 / 21:01 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY XSOLLA 
Sherman Oaks, United States | October 04, 2023 02:28 PM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, shares insights that 40 of the top 100 mobile games have launched their 
Web Shop using Xsolla's solution. These insights offer a glimpse into the increasing trend of multiplatform operations 
in the mobile gaming industry for 2023 and entering 2024. Based on Xsolla's research and analysis, they have assisted 
151 games in launching Web Shops this year. This achievement reflects the mobile gaming landscape's transformation, 
with a move towards cross-platform integration. 
"With the support of Xsolla, 80.lv is shedding light on the growing need for a connective platform in the gaming 
industry," said Kirill Tokarev, CEO of 80.lv. "This concept aims to provide equal opportunities for gaming and porting 
studios, particularly those with limited internal capacity, by connecting them with dependable partners for expanding 
their games to other platforms." 
Since 2005, Xsolla has been dedicated to helping web-based browsers and PC games sell virtual goods worldwide. With a 
steadfast commitment to exploring new markets across multiple platforms and making substantial investments to enhance 
the onboarding experience, Xsolla enables mobile games to grow their ever-expanding user base. 
Integrating specialized payment platforms like Xsolla can significantly improve efficiency for game developers. Data 
shows developers can save up to 30% of their operational time using specialized solutions instead of creating an 
in-house payment system. This allows developers and publishers to free up more resources to be allocated towards 
enhancing game features and user experience. Simplifying the complexities of tax compliance and regulatory requirements 
enables developers to focus on their core competency of creating engaging games. As a result, by partnering with 
Xsolla, partners can streamline business operations and contribute to higher-quality gaming experiences for end-users. 
Navigating the complexities of global markets for digital services and products is a complex matter; it entails much 
more than adhering to VAT and Sales tax guidelines. Take Mexico, for instance, where only two leading gaming firms are 
officially registered according to the List of Digital Service Providers Registered in the RFC, as documented in the 
Official Federal Gazette. Beyond taxes, companies must grapple with various local rules, licensing criteria, and data 
protection statutes that can vary dramatically between regions. 
"Powering Web Shop launches for 40 of the top 100 mobile games is a monumental milestone for Xsolla, and it signifies a 
major shift in the industry towards multi-platform expansion," said Chris Hewish, CEO of Xsolla. "This achievement is 
more than a numbers game; it's a validation of our relentless focus on providing the most efficient and versatile 
solutions for mobile game developers. It also underscores the increasing importance of a unified cross-platform 
strategy, particularly in light of recent privacy changes, including the Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA), App 
Tracking Transparency (ATT), and the upcoming crackdown on Fingerprinting. These changes have made it more important 
than ever for developers to adhere to the rules while using Web Shops to broaden their user bases and enrich the gaming 
experiences across platforms." 
For additional information and to learn more about Xsolla Web Shop, please visit: xsolla.pro/webshoptop100 
About Xsolla 
 Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed 
specifically for the video game industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers 
and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an 
innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla's mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, 
marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue and create relationships 
with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, Seoul, 
Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, 
Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more. 
 
 
Contact Details 
 
Xsolla 
 
Derrick Stembridge 
 
d.stembridge@xsolla.com 
 
Company Website 
 
https://xsolla.com/ 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1741697 04-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1741697&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2023 15:01 ET (19:01 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
