Mittwoch, 04.10.2023
Vorspiel auf potenziell sehr "heiße" Herbstrallye bei dieser Aktie!?
WKN: A2QSAE | ISIN: NL00150006Z9
04.10.23
13:57 Uhr
1,840 Euro
-0,040
-2,13 %
04.10.2023
Azerion Group NV: Azerion publishes Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 16 November 2023

Amsterdam, 4 October 2023 - Azerion Group N.V. has today published the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 2023

The agenda of the EGM comprises the appointment of two Supervisory Board members. Further information regarding the registration and attendance of the EGM, as well as instructions and deadlines on how to vote and submit questions, can be found on our website http://www.azerion.com/egm/

About Azerion
Founded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe's largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. We bring global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high-quality environment, utilizing our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.

Having its roots in Europe with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in over 26 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to really make an impact through advertising.

For more information visit: www.azerion.com

Contact:
Investor Relations
ir@azerion.com


