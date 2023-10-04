Tulsa, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2023) - Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) ("EDC", or the "Company") (http://www.edcpub.com) today announces the time and date of their fiscal 2024 second quarter earnings call.

EDC will host its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call, including a live Q&A webcast, on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 3:30 PM CT (4:30 PM ET). Craig White, Chief Executive Officer and President, Heather Cobb, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Dan O'Keefe, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, and Randall White, Executive Chairman, will present the Company's second quarter results and be available for questions following the presentation. Phone lines for participants will be available at (888) 396-8049. The Conference ID is 68788735. Audio replays will be available following the event at www.edcpub.com/investors.

About Educational Development Corporation (EDC)

EDC began as a publishing company specializing in books for children. EDC is the owner and exclusive publisher of Kane Miller Books ("Kane Miller"); Learning Wrap-Ups, maker of educational manipulatives; and SmartLab Toys, maker of STEAM-based toys and games. EDC is also the exclusive United States MLM distributor of Usborne Publishing Limited ("Usborne") children's books. EDC-owned products are sold via 4,000 retail outlets and EDC and Usborne products are offered by independent brand partners who hold book showings through social media, book fairs with schools and public libraries, in individual homes, as well as other in-person events and internet sales.

Contact:

Educational Development Corporation

Craig White, (918) 622-4522



Investor Relations:

Three Part Advisors, LLC

Steven Hooser or Jean Marie Young, (214) 872-2710

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182901