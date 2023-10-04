Black Book Market Research: Black Book Survey of Venture Capital and Tech Investors Reveals 2023's Rising Stars in the Healthcare IT Ecosystem of Startups

Over 4,000 executives, professionals and consultants from healthcare providers, payers, vendors, advisory firms, investment banks and venture capital organizations assessed emerging solutions on their individual ability to contribute to a more integrated, patient-centric, productivity-enhancing HIT ecosystem and outperform competitors.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Despite global digital health funding slipping to an eight-year low, investors continue to back promising healthcare IT startups, with Q2-Q3 seeing upticks in early-stage deal sizes and mega-round deals with increases for the first time since Q4 2021. Digital health deals dropped from 463 in Q1 2023 to 348 in Q2 2023. The deal count reached its lowest level since Q2 2015. Care delivery and navigation tech companies, followed by health insurance and revenue cycle management tools, accounted for more than half of the funding so far in 2023.









"With markets down and health IT investors skittish, it's been a tough couple of years for early, venture-backed startups," said Doug Brown, President of Black Book. "These 50 were rated by the VC and investment banking sectors as having the best chances of reaching profitable industry success, some even speculated to achieve billion-dollar valuations."

In total, 4,043 executives, professionals, and consultants from 3,355 healthcare providers, payers, vendors, advisory firms, investment banks and venture capital organizations assessed emerging IT solutions on their individual ability to contribute to a more integrated, patient-centric, productivity-enhancing HIT ecosystem.

The series of surveys conducted between April and September 2023 presented 925 recently funded, capitalized, rebranded, merged or acquired, and expanding vendor solutions trending on the radar of healthcare technology investment observers, to be scored on 18 start-up specific key performance indicators.

Black Book employs the industry's unique qualitative KPIs specific to emerging vendors and products' ability to reshape or alter the existing situation and static IT systems, including Product Mission, Vendor Business Model, Core Product Value Proposition, Market Timing, Problem-Orientation Technology, Product Differentiation, Demonstrated Leadership, Capitalization & Funding, Competitive Advantage and Rivalry, Momentum to Take IT to the Next Level, Organizational Agility, Creativity and Innovative Output, Challenge to the HIT Status Quo, Motivation of Team Members, Potential for Growth, Market Visibility, Vendor Viability, Access to Markets, Market knowledge and Healthcare Industry Competence.

"All of the solutions offered for evaluation display some innovation that could shape the future of digital technologies, interoperability and enhanced healthcare delivery, but these top-rated 50 notably present structural contributions that are making a pivotal impact on tomorrow's healthcare technology ecosystem," said Brown.

Black Book, its founders, management, and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, consultation requirements, and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls vendors' clients.

In alphabetical order, the 50 top-rated emerging healthcare IT vendors for 2023 are:

Abridge

Adonis

Avenda Health

Beekeeper AI

Canvas Medical

Carallel

Care Harmony

Carta Healthcare

Censinet

Daybreak Health

Dexcare

Folx

Hazel Health

HerMD

Hippocratic AI

Hydreight

Hyro

Inbound Health

Incredible Health

Instride Health

Integral Health

Intus Care

Laudio

Lucem Health

Lyfegen

MedCrypt

Medivis

Motto

Moving Analytics

NeuroFlow

Optain

Pearl Health

Psych Hub

RapidAI

Regard

ReKlame Health

Rippl Health

ShiftMed

Sibel Health

Smile Digital Health

Solv

Sonio

Suvida Healthcare

Tempus

Upperline Health

Upstream

Uptiv Health

WellCent

Yuvo Health

Zuri Health

