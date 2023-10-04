Motorola Solutions Foundation Hosts Inaugural Grant Partner Summit on First Responder Wellness

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / The Motorola Solutions Foundation is committed to supporting our grant partners with resources for serving the mental health and wellness needs of first responders and their families. This year alone, we've provided $4.8M in funding to organizations supporting first responders, with $1.3M going to programs directly focused on first responder wellness. However, we believe that funding is only one piece of the puzzle. We recognized that there is an opportunity to use our position to further help our partners make an impact by helping them enhance the capacity and effectiveness of the programs they are focused on. To help our partners strengthen their programming and make valuable connections, the Foundation hosted its first-ever Grant Partner Summit on First Responder Wellness at the Motorola Solutions headquarters in Chicago, Illinois.

On Sept. 13-14, 2023, representatives from 17 nonprofit organizations across North America supporting first responder mental health and wellness convened at the summit. We worked with our partners to understand what the biggest areas of opportunities or pain points were and designed our sessions to uniquely fit their needs. Topics included:

Fundraising strategies

Social media best practices

Peer support programming

Website design

Program evaluation

Event planning

Open small group discussions

The summit provided a forum for participants to learn from one another, share best practices and network across organizations to make an even greater impact for first responders and their families. Additionally, participants helped decorate and pack and decorate first responder appreciation kits in partnership with Project Helping , a Colorado-based mental health nonprofit that provides virtual and in-person volunteer kits in support of a variety of cause areas.

"Attending the Motorola Solutions Summit has been an extraordinary learning and collaborative experience," said Kevin M. Lynch, CEO of The Quell Foundation. "It's inspiring to witness the dedication and innovation of like-minded leaders in our quest to improve mental health support and access."

"We're immensely grateful for the steadfast commitment of our grant partners in supporting the mental health and wellness needs of first responders and their families," said Karem Péerez, executive director, Motorola Solutions Foundation. "We know this is an urgent need within the first responder community, and we're humbled to have a small part in connecting the dots between impactful organizations across North America. We're hopeful that even in a short, 36-hour period, our partners will benefit from this knowledge and relationship building across the sector."

The inaugural event had 100% attendance with every organization invited sending at least one representative to attend, and the Foundation provided travel stipends to all partners who attended. Participating nonprofit organizations included:

Armed Forces Mission

Blue Courage

Canadian Critical Incident Stress Foundation

Chicago Police Memorial Foundation

Concerns of Police Survivors

CopLine

FBI National Academy Associates

First H.E.L.P.

First Responder Children's Foundation

Innocent Justice Foundation

International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP)

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation

Los Angeles Police Foundation

The Quell Foundation

Survivors of Blue Suicide Foundation

The 100 Club of Illinois

University of Chicago Crime Lab

