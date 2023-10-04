Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2023) - Graycliff Exploration Limited (CSE: GRAY) (OTCQB: GRYCF) (the "Company" or "Graycliff") announces a consolidation of its issued and outstanding shares. Effective October 11, 2023, Graycliff will consolidate its outstanding common shares, on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every two (2) pre-consolidation common shares ("Reverse Split"). In accordance with the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act, the Graycliff Board of Directors has approved the Reverse Split which will result in approximately 22,209,908 post-consolidation common shares issued and outstanding.

About Graycliff Exploration Limited

Graycliff Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on its 3,674 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 80 kilometres west of Sudbury on the prolific Canadian Shield. The Company's Shakespeare Project consists of one crown patented lease, two crown leases and 40 claims totalling 1,468 hectares on a property associated with the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine. Graycliff to date has drilled over 12,500 metres at Shakespeare, with visible gold identified in multiple holes. Graycliff's Baldwin Project is adjacent to the east and covers 1,605 hectares. Airborne geophysics identified numerous new gold, copper, nickel-copper and platinum group element target areas on both projects. The 601-hectare Lunge Project is located 6 km north-east of Baldwin and has gold and critical minerals potential.

Learn more on the website: https://graycliffexploration.com/.

