Multichainz, a leading lending protocol has announced a significant milestone in its growth, having secured a $35 million investment commitment from GEM Digital, a Bahamas-based digital investment firm. The investment comes through a structured Token Subscription Agreement of the Multichainz utility token, Chainz.

Multichainz offers expanded access to lending instruments and enhances liquidity through multi-chain offerings. Moreover, it eliminates intermediaries, meeting the evolving demands of the lending market. Multichainz is integrating with leading custodians and tokenization partners to bolster its ecosystem, enhance liquidity, and provide security for lenders. This investment commitment from GEM Digital confirms the innovation and relevance of Multichainz's solutions in addressing global lending and borrowing needs.

As Multichainz continues to pioneer innovative lending solutions, this investment marks a significant step toward its mission of revolutionizing the lending landscape. With plans to expand into real-world asset (RWA) lending and institutional lending, Multichainz is well-positioned to disrupt traditional loan models further.

Investors and the general public are taking notice of Multichainz's success, as demonstrated by the $35 million investment commitment from GEM Digital. This commitment represents market confidence in Multichainz's solutions and highlights the potential for further growth and development in the blockchain lending industry.

"It is with great excitement that we announce this transaction with GEM Digital," said Aanchal Thakur, the Co-Founder of Multichainz. "This investment represents a strong vote of confidence in our project and its potential for substantial growth. This partnership opens up new horizons for Multichainz and underscores our commitment to delivering value to our community."

With GEM's expertise in RWA utility tokens, Multichainz is primed to expand operations and will focus on the growing demand for blockchain loans. This $35 million investment will help propeling our ambition to lead in the blockchain lending era.

For more information please visit www.multichainz.com.

About Multichainz:

Multichainz is a web3 lending platform that provides both individuals and institutions with access to decentralized finance lending services. Through its cutting-edge technology and valuable partnerships, Multichainz aims to lead the way in the RWA revolution and the lending industry, addressing worldwide issues like illiquid assets and lending requirements.

About GEM Digital:

GEM Digital Limited is a digital asset investment firm. Based in The Bahamas, the firm actively sources, structures, and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally. Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and the Bahamas. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 530 transactions in seventy-two countries. More information about GEM can be found at https://www.gemny.com/.

