Planisware, a leading B2B provider of SaaS, today announced that they were named a Customers' Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer: Strategic Portfolio Management.' Gartner defines Strategic Portfolio Management as a set of business capabilities, processes and supporting portfolio management technology that creates strategic options focused on an organization's finite resources and successful execution of enterprise-wide business strategy. SPM technology can be used to create portfolios with varying themes, and allows users to create, define and map many types of portfolio elements. Users can create multiple types of portfolios, categories, and alignments with focused themes, such as programs, digital products, physical products, business or IT services, projects and applications. SPM technology also allows users to link and cross-reference elements in different portfolios and subportfolios to support integrated portfolio analysis and tracking.

Planisware received a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction. Planisware has been recognized as a Customers' Choice as it has exceeded both the market average User Interest and Adoption score, and the market average Overall Experience score. Planisware received the most 5-star reviews among the vendors based on 64 reviews as of 4 October 2023.

"Being recognized as a 2023 Customers' Choice for Strategic Portfolio Management is, for us, a reflection of our commitment to delivering a world-class product with an outstanding customer experience to support it," said Loic Sautour, CEO of Planisware. "We will continue to innovate to meet the needs of our customers and are grateful for the feedback they share with us on Gartner Peer Insights.

"Planisware solutions are adaptable across industries, company sizes, and regions and consistently receive high praise for their capabilities and support," said Pierre Demonsant, Co-founder, and Chairman of Planisware. "We believe Planisware's outstanding performance for strategic portfolio management is a testament to our commitment to our customers' user satisfaction and success, and we're honored that the analyst community agrees!

Required Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer InsightsTM content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") provider of Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") in the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware's mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With nearly 600 employees across 12 offices as of January 2023, Planisware operates at significant scale serving around 500 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 30 countries worldwide. Planisware's clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities.

