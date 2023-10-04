ZoomAway Technologies Inc.: ZoomAway Seeks to have Shares Reinstated for Trading

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / ZoomAway Technologies Inc. (TSXV:ZMA) (the "Company" or "ZMA") www.zoomaway.com, a retail and hospitality technology development company, announced via press release dated April 12, 2022 that it intended to acquire an Ontario based specialty retailer. For various reasons, the Company has chosen not to pursue this transaction and is applying to the TSX Venture Exchange to reinstate trading of its shares.

Throughout the period since the announcement of the transaction, Zoomaway reports that it has continued to operate normally during the halt, including keeping up to date with all of its financial reporting requirements. The Company has continued to grow its travel business and expects that trend to continue as we pursue our publicly stated mission to complete a transaction and spin-off of its current business to its wholly owned subsidiary Zoom Tech Inc.

For additional information contact: Sean Schaeffer, CEO, ZoomAway Technologies Inc., at 775-691-8860 sean@zoomaway.com.

About Us

Zoomaway Technologies Inc. is a technology company principally involved in the hospitality and travel industries. We have developed a variety of software solutions that enhance the planning and engagement of everyday tourists. Our flagship project, ZoomedOUT, is a complete modernization and re-imagination of mobile travel apps. In a full 3D environment, we are able to integrate planning, booking, social media, and camaraderie into a tangibly rewarding experience. The Company has combined travel, hospitality, mobile gaming and augmented reality to change the way users travel. Additional information about ZoomAway Technologies Inc. can be found at www.zoomaway.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Transaction, the spin-off of ZMA's current business, ZMA's intention to continue to seek out other acquisition opportunities, the resumption of trading of the Company's shares, the completion of due diligence, the execution of a definitive agreement in respect of the Transaction and the timing thereof, and receipt of shareholder approval and regulatory approvals including approval of the TSXV and the timing thereof. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include inability to secure funding for the Transaction, failure to obtain shareholder or regulatory approvals for the Transaction, regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

