Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2023) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) ("Evertz" or the "Company"), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, is pleased to announce the voting results of its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today, in Burlington, Ontario.
Election of Directors
By a way of vote by ballot, the seven nominees listed in the management information circular for the meeting were unanimously elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote on this matter are set out below:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes
Withheld/
Against
|% Votes
Withheld/
Against
|Romolo Magarelli
|55,837,341
|94%
|3,736,958
|6%
|Douglas A. DeBruin
|55,712,729
|94%
|3,861,570
|6%
|Christopher M. Colclough
|57,650,053
|97%
|1,924,246
|3%
|Dr. Thomas V. Pistor
|58,394,125
|98%
|1,180,174
|2%
|Dr. Ian L. McWalter
|58,359,024
|98%
|1,215,275
|2%
|Rakesh Patel
|55,740,990
|94%
|3,833,309
|6%
|Brian Piccioni
|58,544,044
|98%
|1,030,255
|2%
Re-appointment of Auditor
The resolution re-appointing BDO Canada LLP as the Company's auditors and authorizing the directors of the Company to determine the auditors' remuneration was unanimously carried pursuant to a vote by way show of hands.
About Evertz
Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".
Contact Information
Evertz Technologies Limited
Doug Moore
Chief Financial Officer
(905) 335 7580
ir@evertz.com
