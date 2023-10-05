Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2023) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) ("Evertz" or the "Company"), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, is pleased to announce the voting results of its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today, in Burlington, Ontario.

Election of Directors

By a way of vote by ballot, the seven nominees listed in the management information circular for the meeting were unanimously elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote on this matter are set out below:

Nominee Votes For

% Votes For Votes

Withheld/

Against % Votes

Withheld/

Against Romolo Magarelli 55,837,341 94% 3,736,958 6% Douglas A. DeBruin 55,712,729 94% 3,861,570 6% Christopher M. Colclough 57,650,053 97% 1,924,246 3% Dr. Thomas V. Pistor 58,394,125 98% 1,180,174 2% Dr. Ian L. McWalter 58,359,024 98% 1,215,275 2% Rakesh Patel 55,740,990 94% 3,833,309 6% Brian Piccioni 58,544,044 98% 1,030,255 2%

Re-appointment of Auditor

The resolution re-appointing BDO Canada LLP as the Company's auditors and authorizing the directors of the Company to determine the auditors' remuneration was unanimously carried pursuant to a vote by way show of hands.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

Contact Information

Evertz Technologies Limited

Doug Moore

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 335 7580

ir@evertz.com

