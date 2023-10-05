FUTURIS CO.: Futuris Company Reports $2.9 Million PROFIT - Year Ending 7/31/23

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS) is reporting $40,903,268 in earnings for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2023 with a net profit of $2,980,317 (unaudited). This compares to a July 31, 2022 loss of -$937,432. A full disclosure of year-end financials can be found at:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FTRS/financials

Robert Day, Futuris' CEO/CFO states that "With $2.9 million in net profit for the fiscal year end, Futuris has really turned the corner on being a profitable company. We recently acquired INSIGMA, another top medical staffing company, and we expect this acquisition to increase revenues in the next reporting period."

A Strategy Of Growth Through Acquisition

Futuris' strategy is to grow through acquiring other profitable staffing companies. Futuris has now acquired seven staffing and technology companies and is looking to acquire more. The company now has two companies in the medical staffing field, HEALTHHR and INSIGMA and is very happy with how they are contributing to revenues.

Watch this recent video to learn more about Futuris' medical staffing:

https://vimeo.com/858653616

Futuris Has Plans To Up List

According to Robert Day, the Futuris certified audit is in process and expected to be completed in the next 60 days. Upon completion of the audit, the company has plans to up list to the QB or QX, followed by an up listing to NASDAQ, when we meet the listing requirements.

Futuris also has a Regulation A offering in process to raise additional capital. For more information about investing in the company's Regulation A, offering go to the web page www.InvestInFuturis.com or contact your investment advisor or broker to invest in Futuris OTC stock (FTRS). You could lose some or all of your investment, so be sure and read our Offering Circular to see the risk factors:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1041633/000121390023029553/ea176884-1apos_futurisco.htm

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on Executive Search, Staffing, Consulting services, and Tech Services specializing in verticals such as Medical, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal. The Company is committed to building a global HCM company through highly targeted and revenue-accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the ability to successfully integrate acquired companies, overall economic conditions, the ability to find qualified personnel, and the ability to find new clients. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestInFuturis.com

Contact Details:

Futuris Company (FTRS)

info.it@futuris.company

Website: www.InvestInFuturis.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/futuriscompany

Investor relations: gene@investinfuturis.com or 310-871-3668

SOURCE: FUTURIS CO.

via PRISM Mediawire, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/790178/futuris-company-reports-29-million-profit--year-ending-73123