Liberty Says New Office Trend Could Create Opportunities for Investors

Leading lender Liberty is poised to support property investors looking to capitalise as businesses enhance office facilities

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / With many Australians continuing to work from home post-pandemic, a focus on creating more appealing, fit-for-purpose business spaces has emerged.

According to analysis by Investa, office tenants are actively relocating and upgrading their office workplace to meet post-pandemic requirements.

Liberty says businesses and property investors alike could reap the benefits if they can adapt to this new trend in workplace design.

Head of Communications Kate Jenkinson says employee-first workplaces could create better opportunities for higher rent, longer leases or better resell value.

"Future-proofing investments is essential, and in a shifting environment, the right lender could help investors get on the front foot without compromising on their goals," Ms Jenkinson said.

A specialty lender with a free-thinking approach, Liberty looks at the bigger picture when assessing applications for commercial and business loans, as well as home, car, personal and SMSF lending solutions.

"At Liberty, we know everyone's journey is different. So, your loan should be just as unique as you," Ms Jenkinson said.

Ms Jenkinson says business owners hoping to attract top talent could also benefit from greater investment in their premises.

"In a tight job market, improved workplace facilities can really make a difference. So, it's a good idea to discuss your business lending goals with a Liberty Adviser," Ms Jenkinson said.

Liberty Advisers have access to a broad range of commercial and business loans to fit a customer's individual circumstances.

"Non-bank lenders have greater flexibility to offer lending solutions tailored to your specific situation and what you hope to achieve," Ms Jenkinson said.

Liberty's suite of free-thinking solutions can enable both investors and businesses to invest in their future and stay ahead of the curve.

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 26 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 850,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, personal and business loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance products. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial. Liberty Advisers have access to a panel of lenders through Liberty Network Services Pty Ltd ABN 65 151 158 628 Australian Credit Licence 408042 (LNS). LNS has access to products including those from Liberty Financial.

