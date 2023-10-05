Juniper Research is pleased to announce that entries are now open for the Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation 2024.

Since 2008, the Future Digital Awards have honoured the companies leading innovation and disruption in their respective markets. Winners of the awards are known for developing and implementing groundbreaking products and solutions that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystem, whilst providing substantial benefits to consumers and the wider industry.

Sam Barker, VP of Telecoms Market Research, commented on the awards: "In a time of rapid development, it is essential to dedicate time to recognising the most disruptive and complete solutions in the telecommunications market. We look forward to reviewing all submissions and wish all entrants the best of luck."

This year's Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation cover the following categories:

Enterprise Telco Innovation

Best AI Chatbot Solution

Best Carrier Billing Solution

Best CCaaS (Contact Centre-as-a-Service) Solution

Best Conversational Commerce Solution

Best Customer Data Platform Solution

Best IoT Roaming Solution

Best Steering of Roaming Solution

CPaaS Provider of the Year

Mobile Messaging Innovation of the Year

Operator Network Innovation

Best AI Innovation in Telco

Best Billing Charging Evolution Platform

Best Cellular IoT Initiative

Best Digital Transformation Project in Telco

Best Network Orchestration Solution in Telco

Best Satellite Connectivity Service

Network Virtualisation Innovation of the Year

Sustainability in Telecommunications Innovation of the Year

Security Fraud Innovation

Best AGT/AIT Fraud Solution

Best Financial Clearing Solution

Best Flash Call Authentication Solution

Best Mobile Authentication Solution

Best Robocall Mitigation Solution

Most Innovative SMS Fraud Mitigation Solution

Judges' Choice

While the majority of the awards focus on products and solutions, this category focuses on the people and companies at the forefront of driving true innovation in the telco and network operator markets.

Excellence in Telco

Mover Shaker in Telco

Entrants can apply for the awards by clicking HERE.

Entries close on 17th November 2023, before being assessed by Juniper Research's expert panel of analysts. The results will be announced on 24th January 2024.

Juniper Research has, for two decades, provided market intelligence and advisory services to the global telecommunications sector, and is retained by many of the world's leading operators and service providers.

Contacts:

Sam Smith, Press Relations.

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com