Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2024 in Bambuser AB

In accordance with the resolution by the General Meeting in Bambuser AB regarding the instructions for the Nomination Committee, a Nomination Committee has been convened to prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2024. The Nomination Committee consists of Tomas Meerits, representing Vitruvian Partners (Pyramid Holdco S.A.R.L) and appointed as the Chairman of the Nomination Committee, Frank Larsson representing Handelsbanken Fonder AB and Cecilia Lager representing Joel Citron and TAH Core Master Fund.

The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals to be presented to the Annual General Meeting 2024 with respect to the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting; election of board members and Chairman of the board; remuneration of the Chairman and other board members; election and remuneration of auditor. Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so via e-mail to generalmeeting@bambuser.com or via regular mail to Bambuser AB Regeringsgatan 55, 111 56 Stockholm. Proposals have to be received no later than January 24, 2024 to be considered by the Nomination Committee.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 350 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, Turku, and Dubai. The company's rapidly growing team speaks more than 40 languages and 62% of its senior management is female. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology. For more information, please visit www.bambuser.com.

