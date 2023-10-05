Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Diese neue Tech-Firma könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C58J | ISIN: AU000000AGR4 | Ticker-Symbol: 5N91
Frankfurt
04.10.23
08:00 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0040,01809:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AGUIA RESOURCES
AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED0,0010,00 %
AMNIOTICS AB0,0030,00 %
BANK NEGARA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK0,650+5,69 %
BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG40,200+5,79 %
CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC2,074+1,94 %
LOOKERS PLC1,480+0,68 %
LOOKING GLASS LABS LTD0,004-9,09 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.