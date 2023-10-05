The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 05.10.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 05.10.2023Aktien1 US00704R1095 Adlai Nortye Ltd. ADR2 US76954A1034 Rivian Automotive Inc.3 US8999241040 Turbo Energy S.A. ADR4 CA53681K1003 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.5 CA6529371032 NexTech3D.AI.Corp.6 CA7651873076 Richmond Minerals Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 USU0536PAL86 Aviation Capital Group LLC2 FR001400L1E0 Carmila S.A.S.3 US02665WEQ06 American Honda Finance Corp.4 XS2679767082 Boels Topholding B.V.5 US49446RBB42 Kimco Realty Corp.6 EU000A2SCAL3 European Financial Stability Facility [EFSF]7 DE000HLB51L5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale8 DE000A3SJZW6 Wirtschafts- und Infrastrukturbank Hessen9 CH1290222418 Zürich, Stadt10 IE00BGYWSW13 Vanguard USD Corporate 1-3 Year Bond UCITS ETF