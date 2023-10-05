The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 05.10.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 05.10.2023
Aktien
1 US00704R1095 Adlai Nortye Ltd. ADR
2 US76954A1034 Rivian Automotive Inc.
3 US8999241040 Turbo Energy S.A. ADR
4 CA53681K1003 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.
5 CA6529371032 NexTech3D.AI.Corp.
6 CA7651873076 Richmond Minerals Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 USU0536PAL86 Aviation Capital Group LLC
2 FR001400L1E0 Carmila S.A.S.
3 US02665WEQ06 American Honda Finance Corp.
4 XS2679767082 Boels Topholding B.V.
5 US49446RBB42 Kimco Realty Corp.
6 EU000A2SCAL3 European Financial Stability Facility [EFSF]
7 DE000HLB51L5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
8 DE000A3SJZW6 Wirtschafts- und Infrastrukturbank Hessen
9 CH1290222418 Zürich, Stadt
10 IE00BGYWSW13 Vanguard USD Corporate 1-3 Year Bond UCITS ETF
