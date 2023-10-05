Soleolico says its new hybrid system uses ultra-light solar panels from Spanish manufacturer Izpitek and wind turbines that follow the wind through a magnetic system. The system is also able to absorb CO2.From pv magazine Spain Spanish startup Soleolico has designed a hybrid wind-PV system for power generation. "After more than 10 years of research, an investment of more than €5 million ($5.2 million) and the evolution of more than 30 prototypes, Soleolico is the first wind turbine in the world that integrates photovoltaic panels in its blades," the company said in a statement. "The blades are ...

