Digital platform enables global operators to track, authenticate, and manage IoT enabled ports with combination of IT/OT services essential to the expansion of the Hydrogen/Ammonia and LNG value chain

Intertrust, the world's leading provider of security and interoperability technologies for distributed IT/OT services, today announced a partnership with NxtPort International, a joint venture between global storage operator Vopak, and Port of Antwerp's digital platform operator NxtPort, that will deliver a secure platform for increased transparency and automation for IoT-enabled ports. The partnership will enable global port operators to securely integrate multi-party digital data services and IoT devices made by different manufacturers, such as sensors and cameras, into their ports. The platform will allow ports around the world to establish data-driven operations based on reliable data an essential function for today's fast-paced shipping system of essential fuels from LNG to Hydrogen and Ammonia.

"The global shipping system is essential to the world economy and is the epitome of interoperability," said Intertrust CEO, Talal G. Shamoon. "As ports go digital, data interoperability and secure IoT device operations is mission critical and we look forward to working with NxtPort International to ensure open and secure data-driven operations."

The NxtPort International platform will allow port operators to combine and secure confidential and public data into a single intelligent system to enable faster and smoother decision making and to transmit command information to sensors and devices at the port. Using Intertrust's Platform technology, port operators can choose from a wide range of devices and enable third party AI to operate securely and reliably on a digital twin of any give port, and will allow all value chain participants from shipping companies, port operators to energy companies to have up to the minute reliable operations.

"AI and IoT devices provide a bonanza to port operators, yet proprietary formats, data regulations and confidentiality provisions make interconnecting these technologies a nightmare," said Geert DeWilde, CEO of NxtPort International. "Intertrust allows us make all of these technologies sing together in a single platform, while giving our customers the ability to choose the best device and AI for any given job."

Intertrust, a pioneer and innovator in the field of trusted distributed computing, creates solutions to protect IoT services and data assets persistently -- in transit, in use, and at rest. Headquartered in the Bay Area, with development centers in India and Estonia, Intertrust develops and licenses its technologies for IoT, AI, and Web3. Its Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology revolutionized the entertainment industry and paved the way for video and music streaming services, and Web3 marketplaces today. The company's digital energy management (DEM) solution uses the same secure IoT and data interoperability techniques to help energy companies with decarbonization, grid modernization, and operations automation. For more information, visit us at intertrust.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, X or Facebook.

In 2021, NxtPort International was launched in Antwerp through its founding companies NxtPort Belgium and Vopak Ventures. The NxtPort International platform is an API-first data exchange solution designed to meet the needs of both private and public stakeholders in the supply chain. Its proven track record of reliability and security is exemplified in its successful implementation at the Port of Antwerp Bruges. Complemented by its built-in marketplace, the platform provides swift and secure onboarding of industry partners and solutions providers offering the possibility to standardize data, ensuring uniformity and consistency across the board in supply chain processes. Serving 4 continents (Europe, Asia, Americas Oceania) and available in different logistics hotspots connecting all stakeholders in the ecosystem. NxtPort is enabling connectivity through trusted data sharing, digital vaults, and industry knowledge that will expedite value creation in ports through advanced digitalization and collaboration.

