Sodexo Engage Becomes Pluxee UK

Pluxee is a modern and digital brand that reflects the vision and ambition of the company and mirrors both its present identity and aspirations for the future. By adopting this new identity in the UK, the company aims to establish a stronger and more distinctive presence in the highly dynamic market.

Pluxee UK, stands as a formidable player in the employee engagement industry, serving 5,000 customers, collaborating with over 500 retailers, and enabling its end users to save annually a total of £19.9 million (in 2022).

Burcin Ressamoglu, CEO of Pluxee UK, said: "I am delighted to introduce Pluxee into the UK market as a statement of our future intent. Pluxee UK builds on 60 years of experience in the industry and the invaluable support of our talented and dedicated employees. These foundations will enable us to continue to deliver on our vision of opening up a world of opportunities for people to enjoy more of what really matters in their lives."

The launch of Pluxee in the UK already builds on a year full of major milestones and achievements including:

Exceptional Employee Engagement. The company has achieved an impressive employee engagement rate of 88.3% and a consistently high well-being engagement rate averaging 88.4%, solidifying Pluxee UK as an employer of choice. Furthermore, Pluxee UK has attained the prestigious IIP (Investors In People) Gold Standard Accreditation, with ambitious plans to elevate its status to Platinum within the next year.

Last year, Pluxee UK employees contributed 655 hours to various volunteer initiatives, including Food Bank Warehouse shifts, Dragon Boat Race Fundraisers, and the MK Act Employment Fayre. Notably, Pluxee UK employees dedicated 105 business hours to the Stop Hunger initiative, supporting 5,000 families through volunteering at the Milton Keynes Food Bank. This initiative aligns with its global corporate responsibility program, Better Tomorrow 2025, demonstrating Pluxee UK's strong commitment to community impact. Committed to promoting responsible and sustainable choices. Pluxee UK has developed an ambitious strategy to reduce its environmental footprint. It has achieved the first Net-Zero trajectory validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in its industry. Furthermore, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) remain at the forefront of Pluxee UK's agenda, championing equitable opportunities, valuing diversity, and remaining committed to creating an inclusive working environment.

Pluxee UK has developed an ambitious strategy to reduce its environmental footprint. It has achieved the first Net-Zero trajectory validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in its industry. Furthermore, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) remain at the forefront of Pluxee UK's agenda, championing equitable opportunities, valuing diversity, and remaining committed to creating an inclusive working environment. New and the first Pluxee branded office - Pluxee UK's brand new workspace, the Enigma Building in Milton Keynes, was inaugurated a few weeks ago, providing employees with more opportunities for collaboration and socialising, prioritising their well-being throughout the workday.

These achievements further demonstrate Pluxee UK as a key driver in advancing the broader company's growth strategy and continued commitment to delivering exceptional value for all its stakeholders.

About Pluxee

Pluxee is the global leading employee benefits and engagement partner that opens up a world of opportunities to help everyone enjoy more of what really matters to them. Through a full range of innovative and digital solutions deployed in 31 countries, Pluxee creates meaningful, engaging, and personalised experiences to contribute to the well-being of individuals at work and beyond.

In the UK, Pluxee offers award-winning employee benefits, rewards and recognition all designed to bring more value to people. Globally, Pluxee supports the purchasing power and promotes the well-being of more than 36 million consumers. Pluxee accompanies 500,000 clients to develop more meaningful relationships with their employees and improve their engagement. Pluxee simplifies the life of 1.7 million merchants every day. Strengthened by its historical ties with Sodexo, Pluxee with its 5,000 employees is committed to increase its influence as CSR leader by giving its clients, partners and consumers the means to make more sustainable choices every day.

For more information: www.pluxee.uk.

