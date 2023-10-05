Zeitgeist to Launch Revolutionary Prediction Markets Utilizing CoinDesk Indices

Collaboration creates signals for trading DeFi and Smart Contract Platform indices

BERLIN, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeitgeist , the pioneering dApp for prediction markets, is thrilled to announce its strategic collaboration with CoinDesk Indices (CDI), the leading provider of digital asset indices by AUM since 2014. With this engagement, Zeitgeist aims to bring fresh signals to prediction markets for tradeable crypto sectors.

Logan Saether, CEO of Zeitgeist, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our journey. Utilizing CoinDesk Indices' expertise allows us to offer unparalleled prediction markets on one of the leading crypto index platforms in the world."

Zeitgeist first launched its prediction market application on the Polkadot tech stack in 2021 and has seen a continuous upward trend of prediction volumes in the following years. The company is set to run prediction markets on two prominent crypto sector indices: the CoinDesk DeFi Select Index and the CoinDesk Smart Contract Platform Select Index . These markets will offer cryptocurrency traders and data analysts a platform to potentially forecast the monthly levels of these indices.

CDI's sector indices are designed to measure the market capitalization weighted performance of some of the most liquid digital assets that meet certain requirements. The indices are based on the Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS), with each index consisting of a basket of different digital assets.

As of September 30, 2023:

The CoinDesk DeFi Select Index consists of the following assets: Aave (AAVE), Curve DAO (CRV), Maker (MKR), Lido DAO (LDO), Synthetix (SNX) and Uniswap (UNI).

The CoinDesk Smart Contract Platform Select Index consists of the following assets: Avalanche (AVAX), Cardano (ADA), Cosmos (ATOM), Ethereum (ETH), Polkadot (DOT), Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL).

"We are excited to see two of our select sector indices support prediction markets at Zeitgeist," said Andy Baehr, CFA, Managing Director at CoinDesk Indices. "The DeFi and Smart Contract Platform select indices, built using our DACS framework, provide users with easy access to intuitive segments and key themes of the digital asset space."

For more information on Zeitgeist's prediction market platform, interested users can visit the launch page here .

About Zeitgeist

Zeitgeist is an evolving blockchain for prediction markets and the futarchy form of governance.

Zeitgeist is building an ecosystem for prediction markets whereby participants will be able to access an abundance of prediction markets in an unstoppable, robust, and secure manner. All the while, the future of the chain is determined by the Zeitgeist community via futarchy.

Echoing the rapid pace, advanced tech, and open governance system of the Kusama network on which Zeitgeist is built, Zeitgeist's ambition is to shake up the world of on-chain prediction markets by tearing down barriers, expanding options, and incorporating futarchy; a governance mechanism based on prediction markets.

You can read more about Zeitgeist and their vision here .

About CoinDesk Indices

CoinDesk Indices (CDI) , a subsidiary of CoinDesk, has been the leading provider of digital asset indices by AUM since 2014. CDI is driven by research and a desire to educate the marketplace and empower investors. CoinDesk is the most trusted media, events, indices and data company for the global crypto economy.

CDI has three distinct product lines: single-asset reference rates and indices, broad market and sector indices, and dynamic strategy indices. The CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX) has the longest index track record and underlies the world's largest digital asset products. The broad market and sector indices offer the most comprehensive suite of broad market benchmarks, and the investible sectors are constructed using CDI's industry-adopted taxonomy. The dynamic strategy indices help investors target specific outcomes.

Please see CoinDesk Indices' disclaimer .

Press Contacts

Zeitgeist

James Preston, Marketing Communications Manager at Zeitgeist

james@zeitgeist.pm

Chris Hutchinson , CMO at Zeitgeist

hutch@zeitgeist.pm

CoinDesk Indices

Casey Craig, Global Head of Communications at CoinDesk

casey@coindesk.com

JConnelly

CDI@jconnelly.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zeitgeist-to-launch-revolutionary-prediction-markets-utilizing-coindesk-indices-301947920.html