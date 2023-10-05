Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Black Whale (XXX) on October 5, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the XXX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on October 5, 2023.

Black Whale (XXX) is the world's first DeFi protocol based on crypto ETF derivatives, offering innovative staking products and a robust ecosystem for crypto enthusiasts and investors.

Introducing Black Whale

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Black Whale (XXX), the world's first DeFi protocol based on crypto ETF derivatives, offering innovative staking products and a robust ecosystem for crypto enthusiasts and investors.

Unlike traditional centralized finance (CeFi) systems, Black Whale empowers users with the ability to access and manage ETF-formed staking products in real-time through its own DAPP (Decentralized Application). This enables users to not only track a diverse index of valuable staking products from around the world but also take advantage of decentralized minting and trading of these assets, thus ushering in a new era of financial freedom and innovation.

One of Black Whale's standout features is its unique governance system, which includes elements such as Social NFTs ("Thousand Islands"), multi-cross-chain functionality, a groundbreaking new IDO (Initial Decentralized Offering) concept known as PAO (Public Asset Offering), and an expansive ecosystem that encompasses everything from swapping to metaverse integration. This comprehensive ecosystem aims to create a dynamic and engaging space for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, ensuring that the Black Whale project remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape.

Moreover, Black Whale's 'xXx' tokenomics, carefully structured with various allocations and lockup periods, underpin the project's sustainability and growth. These tokens play a pivotal role in the Black Whale ecosystem, fostering liquidity, incentivizing participation, and facilitating governance decisions. With a team of experienced professionals at its helm, Black Whale is well-positioned to navigate the complexities of the crypto space and bring innovative financial solutions to a global audience.

In summary, Black Whale represents a paradigm shift in decentralized finance, bridging the gap between traditional ETF derivatives and the exciting world of crypto. With its innovative products, robust ecosystem, and commitment to financial inclusivity, Black Whale is poised to revolutionize the way we interact with and invest in cryptocurrencies, making it a project worth watching in the ever-evolving blockchain landscape.

About XXX Token

The Black Whale token, known as 'xXx,' is the lifeblood of the Black Whale ecosystem, serving as the catalyst for decentralized financial innovation. Designed to fuel a wide array of functionalities within the DeFi protocol, 'xXx' tokens facilitate everything from staking and governance participation to liquidity provision and asset trading. With carefully structured tokenomics, including various incentive programs and lockup periods, 'xXx' tokens not only enhance the project's sustainability but also empower users to engage in the decentralized management of valuable staking products, thereby redefining the landscape of crypto-based financial instruments and democratizing access to the world of decentralized finance.

Based on BEP20, XXX has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e.1 ,000,000,000); first phase releading BSC 600 million (i.e. 600,000,000). The token distribution includes allocations of 40% for incentives (Mining & Staking), 5% for Ecosystem, 0.43% for Public sale, 7% for Private Sale A, 3.50% for Private Sale B, 15% for Liquidity, 10% for Team, 5% for Advisors, and 14.07% for Reserve. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on October 5, 2023. Investors who are interested in XXX can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about XXX Token:

Official Website: https://www.blkwhale.com/#/

Contract: https://bscscan.com/token/0xa288e965E86Ac4E5c03352F199Cc7a66022E15A8

Twitter: https://twitter.com/blkwhalegroup

Telegram: https://t.me/BLKwhale_global

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/wvy769brbh

Medium: https://medium.com/@BlkWhale

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlkWhaleGroup

Github: https://github.com/BlkWhale

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@blkproject?lang=ko-KR

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDNQfr-kL8tnDp5r5RnPaSw

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

