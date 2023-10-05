Aleo Solar has introduced 400 W in-roof PV modules, which can also function as solar tiles. The German manufacturer offers this new product in four power classes, ranging from 385 W to 400 W.From pv magazine Germany German PV module manufacturer Aleo Solar has presented an upgraded version of its Leo Sol in-roof PV modules. The 108 half-cell modules, featuring black back film, come in four power classes, ranging from 385 W to 400 W. The most powerful variant has an efficiency of 20% and a short-circuit current of up to 13.18 A. The voltage at the maximum power point (MPP) is 31.79 V. Under low-light ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...