Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Digital Announces Jimmy Johnson as Brand Ambassador

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt Exchange:LVH3) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Jimmy Johnson ("Coach Johnson"), an American pro football Hall of Fame coach, winner of two consecutive Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys, winner of a College Football National Championship with the University of Miami Hurricanes, and currently a weekly analyst on Fox NFL Sunday. Coach Johnson will serve as the Company's new Brand Ambassador to increase visibility and awareness of the Company's revolutionary dealerless electronic poker table, Jackpot Blitz®.

Coach Johnson comments "I really enjoy the variety and speed offered on Jackpot Blitz®. Games like Texas Hold them, Blackjack, and many other side bets and mini games give players what they want, which is more action and more fun! Jackpot Blitz®'s innovative touchscreen cards & chips are better than real. It's a blast!"

To view the Company's full length commercial advertisement featuring Coach Johnson in action with the all-new Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below:

Jackpot President & CEO, Mr. Jake Kalpakian states, "We are honoured to be working with Coach Johnson, a household name in professional sports and American culture. Coach Johnson is a highly respected figure who personifies excellence, success and integrity at the highest levels. We couldn't ask for a better representative of our Company and of our flagship product, Jackpot Blitz®."

Year-to-date, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in 11 states and territories in the U.S. and growing, including California, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington as well as several international jurisdictions.

The Company's pipeline of new business is expected to grow into 2024 and beyond as the Company obtains licensing for new jurisdictions.

About Jimmy Johnson

Jimmy Johnson is an acclaimed former NFL and college football head coach, winning consecutive Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys and a College Football National Championship with the Miami Hurricanes in 1987.

Johnson, named to the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame's centennial class, was the architect of the Dallas Cowboys' consecutive victories in Super Bowls XXVII and XXVIII, serving as the organization's head coach from 1989 to 1994.

Johnson is one of only six head coaches in NFL history to guide a team to back-to-back Super Bowl wins, and in three of his final four years with the Cowboys, he was named NFL Coach of the Year by at least one national outlet.

Johnson can be seen weekly as a main-desk analyst for Fox NFL Sunday alongside hosts Curt Menefee and Terry Bradshaw and analysts Howie Long and Michael Strahan.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital is a leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables for the cruise ship and land-based regulated casino industries. The Company specializes in dealerless poker which is complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for casino operators to efficiently control and optimize their poker business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

