NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / Fresh Knight, a trusted brand in oral care committed to helping users put their best smile forward, today announced the release of its Sonic Fresh Ultrasonic Cleaner. The device offers chemical-free cleaning, using sonic action and heat to remove grime and debris from dentures, clear aligners, mouth guards, retainers, and whitening trays. This highly effective and quiet cleaning device for dental appliances is the first of its kind to require only water in the basin, requiring the use of zero chemical tablets or solutions.





Fresh Knight Unveils 100% Chemical-Free Sonic Fresh Ultrasonic Cleaner. Innovative product first of its kind to use zero chemicals. freshknight.com.





Product features and benefits:

Convenient and Portable - Great for at-home or travel use. Sonic Fresh Ultrasonic UV Clean is an all-in-one cleaner for retainers, aligners, and nightguards.

- Great for at-home or travel use. Sonic Fresh Ultrasonic UV Clean is an all-in-one cleaner for retainers, aligners, and nightguards. Efficient and Quick - With a powerful ultrasonic cleaner machine and a run time of just five minutes, this device makes a great retainer cleaner, eradicating debris in no time. Its easy-to-use controls and fast cleaning cycle make it a breeze to operate.

- With a powerful ultrasonic cleaner machine and a run time of just five minutes, this device makes a great retainer cleaner, eradicating debris in no time. Its easy-to-use controls and fast cleaning cycle make it a breeze to operate. Hygiene Redefined - The dental pod features dual action cleaning: three UVC lights that disinfect 99.99% of germs and the sonic action creates thousands of bubbles that gently scrub the surface of the dental appliance. Watch it do the dirty work through the viewing window

- The dental pod features dual action cleaning: three UVC lights that disinfect 99.99% of germs and the sonic action creates thousands of bubbles that gently scrub the surface of the dental appliance. Watch it do the dirty work through the viewing window Versatile Cleaning - From dentures to clear aligners, the Sonic Fresh Ultrasonic UV Cleaner gets the job done. Its spacious tank lets you clean multiple dental guards or mouthguards simultaneously, saving you time and effort.

- From dentures to clear aligners, the Sonic Fresh Ultrasonic UV Cleaner gets the job done. Its spacious tank lets you clean multiple dental guards or mouthguards simultaneously, saving you time and effort. High-Quality Sonic Cleaner - Made by Fresh Knight, a leader in oral care products. The product comes with one Sonic Cleaning Device, a power cord, and an instruction manual. The device is designed with high-quality materials to ensure durability and long-lasting performance.

So, what makes this product truly different from others on the market?

No tablets. No chemicals. This revolutionary device uses only water, sonic waves, and the power of UVC light to eradicate bacteria and thoroughly clean dental appliances.

Sonic waves create thousands of microscopic bubbles in the water. The bubbles pop when they hit the appliance in the basin. This popping action gently (but effectively) lifts any plaque or debris from the surface, while the three powerful UV-C lights cause surface bacteria to be destroyed. This unique type of light disrupts the bacteria's DNA so it can't replicate.

"This all-in-one solution for hassle-free dental care is designed to cater to various dental needs and is a must-have for anyone with dental appliances," says Liz Fleming, spokesperson for Fresh Knight. "The gentle yet powerful ultrasonic vibrations effectively remove stains, bacteria, and debris from hard-to-reach areas, ensuring that oral appliances remain pristine and hygienic. The best part? No chemicals!"

The Sonic Fresh Ultrasonic Cleaner is now available for purchase on Amazon.

