The new optimization method is intended at designing smaller and cheaper heat pumps. Its creators said the new approach also enables higher Opex savings and an improved coefficient of performance.A German-Swiss research team introduced a novel optimization method for the integration of heat pumps in non-continuous industrial processes. The novel technique utilizes Pinch Analysis, which identifies the optimal temperature levels for heat exchange within a system, and provides the coordinates for the optimal design and sizing of the heat pumps. "In Pinch Analysis, most approaches to design the heat ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...