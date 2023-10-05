US-based solar tracker specialist Nextracker has reached 10 GW of annual manufacturing capacity in India.From pv magazine India Nextracker, a US-based specialist in intelligent solar tracker and software solutions, has signed contracts for an annual manufacturing capacity of 10 GW in India. The company manufactures solar tracker systems with more than 80% domestic content for large-scale solar projects in India, collaborating with 11 manufacturing suppliers across 13 factories in the country. Nextracker aims to expedite project timelines, enhance energy supply security, reduce costs, create local ...

