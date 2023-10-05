Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.10.2023
WKN: A2DTCZ | ISIN: SE0009947740
Frankfurt
05.10.23
10:28 Uhr
0,007 Euro
+0,000
+6,25 %
ACCESSWIRE
05.10.2023
Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Promore Pharma AB held on 5 October 2023

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 05, 2023 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO)(FRA:8T0)

Promore Pharma AB, reg. no. 556639-6809, held an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday, 5 October 2023. The main resolutions passed at the meeting were as follows.

More detailed information about the contents of the resolutions may be obtained from the complete notice of the EGM and the complete proposals. The notice and complete proposals are available on the company's website, www.promorepharma.com.

Decision on voluntary liquidation
It was decided, in accordance with the Board's proposal, that the company shall enter into voluntary liquidation in accordance with chapter 25 section 3 of the Swedish Companies Act. The Board has made the assessment that there is no alternative to a decision on voluntary liquidation.

It was proposed that Lars-Henrik Andersson, attorney-at-law, Cirio Advokatbyrå AB, be appointed liquidator. The decision on liquidation is proposed to apply from the time when the Swedish Companies Registration Office has appointed a liquidator. The Board's preliminary assessment is that the possible distribution to the shareholders in connection with the liquidation will amount to approximately 0 - 10 MSEK. Distribution, to the extent it becomes relevant, is expected to take place in connection with the time for summoning unknown creditors having expired or at the latest in connection with the presentation of the liquidator's final report.

About Promore Pharma

Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company that develops pharmaceutical product candidates for bioactive wound care. Today, the company has two drug candidates in late clinical development stages, that are based on endogenous peptides, and thus have a strong safety profile. These two products are intended for treatment of chronic wounds, and prevention of scarring on the skin and other tissues. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For additional information, please contact

Jonas Ekblom, CEO
Phone: [+46] 736 777 540
E-mail: jonas.ekblom@promorepharma.com

Erik Magnusson, CFO
Phone: [+46] 708 565 245
E-mail: erik.magnusson@promorepharma.com

Promore Pharmas Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank

Attachments

Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Promore Pharma AB held on 5 October 2023

SOURCE: Promore Pharma

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/790285/report-from-the-extraordinary-general-meeting-of-promore-pharma-ab-held-on-5-october-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
