Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Promore Pharma AB held on 5 October 2023

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 05, 2023 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO)(FRA:8T0)

Promore Pharma AB, reg. no. 556639-6809, held an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday, 5 October 2023. The main resolutions passed at the meeting were as follows.

Decision on voluntary liquidation

It was decided, in accordance with the Board's proposal, that the company shall enter into voluntary liquidation in accordance with chapter 25 section 3 of the Swedish Companies Act. The Board has made the assessment that there is no alternative to a decision on voluntary liquidation.

It was proposed that Lars-Henrik Andersson, attorney-at-law, Cirio Advokatbyrå AB, be appointed liquidator. The decision on liquidation is proposed to apply from the time when the Swedish Companies Registration Office has appointed a liquidator. The Board's preliminary assessment is that the possible distribution to the shareholders in connection with the liquidation will amount to approximately 0 - 10 MSEK. Distribution, to the extent it becomes relevant, is expected to take place in connection with the time for summoning unknown creditors having expired or at the latest in connection with the presentation of the liquidator's final report.