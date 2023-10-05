Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Promore Pharma AB held on 5 October 2023

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 05, 2023 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO)(FRA:8T0)
Promore Pharma AB, reg. no. 556639-6809, held an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday, 5 October 2023. The main resolutions passed at the meeting were as follows.
More detailed information about the contents of the resolutions may be obtained from the complete notice of the EGM and the complete proposals. The notice and complete proposals are available on the company's website, www.promorepharma.com.
Decision on voluntary liquidation
It was decided, in accordance with the Board's proposal, that the company shall enter into voluntary liquidation in accordance with chapter 25 section 3 of the Swedish Companies Act. The Board has made the assessment that there is no alternative to a decision on voluntary liquidation.
It was proposed that Lars-Henrik Andersson, attorney-at-law, Cirio Advokatbyrå AB, be appointed liquidator. The decision on liquidation is proposed to apply from the time when the Swedish Companies Registration Office has appointed a liquidator. The Board's preliminary assessment is that the possible distribution to the shareholders in connection with the liquidation will amount to approximately 0 - 10 MSEK. Distribution, to the extent it becomes relevant, is expected to take place in connection with the time for summoning unknown creditors having expired or at the latest in connection with the presentation of the liquidator's final report.
About Promore Pharma
Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company that develops pharmaceutical product candidates for bioactive wound care. Today, the company has two drug candidates in late clinical development stages, that are based on endogenous peptides, and thus have a strong safety profile. These two products are intended for treatment of chronic wounds, and prevention of scarring on the skin and other tissues. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
