A new study commissioned by Conservative Texans for Energy Innovation, Advanced Power Alliance and the Solar Energy Industries Association looks at market trends near six utility-scale solar projects.From pv magazine USA Developers of large-scale solar projects located near residential areas are used to backlash from residents, who often claim that homes near utility-scale solar projects will diminish in value. This was found to not be the case, according to a study commissioned by Conservative Texans for Energy Innovation (CTEI) in partnership with the Advanced Power Alliance and the Solar Energy ...

