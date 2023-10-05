ParTec AG: The German Manufacturer ParTec AG sets a European Milestone Building the First Exascale Supercomputer "JUPITER" in Jülich, Germany Together with the French Partner Eviden

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / A German-French consortium comprising of ParTec (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 / WKN: A3E5A3), the German developer and manufacturer of modular supercomputer and quantum computer, and Eviden, an Atos Group business leading in advanced computing, today announce a contract with European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) to provide the very first Exascale supercomputer in Europe, to be operated by the Jülich Supercomputing Centre (JSC) in Germany. The contract includes procurement, delivery, installation, hardware, software and maintenance of the JUPITER Exascale Supercomputer. The cost of the system and its operation for an expected six years amounts to 500 million euros. JUPITER is scheduled to be installed on the campus of the Jülich Research Centre in 2024.

By using the dynamic Modular System Architecture (dMSA), the central European technology to build modular supercomputer and quantum computer, as well as MSA-enabling ParaStation Modulo Software Suite from ParTec, the system achieves an outstanding level of computing power while decreasing the energy consumption. It will enable new breakthroughs in critical domains while fostering innovation for the entire European scientific community. Using next generation GPUs and CPUs from NVIDIA and SiPearl, ParTec and Eviden will manufacture the first European system with at least 1 trillion computing operations per second, 1 exaFlop.

"We are honoured to be selected for JUPITER and leverage European hardware and software technologies to build one of the fastest supercomputers in the world," says Bernhard Frohwitter, CEO of ParTec AG. "The dynamic Modular System Architecture (dMSA) approach developed under the lead of the Jülich Supercomputing Centre and ParTec with the participation of several European partners and patented by ParTec is a truly European technology approach. It underlines the sustainable capability of European companies to compete in the field of supercomputing with big players in the US and China as well as the ability to build new hidden IT champions like ParTec. We are committed to supporting the EuroHPC JU and JSC to exploit the power of next-generation supercomputing to advance science research, drive innovation and foster economic growth. This is a great milestone for Europe's technological sovereignty."

JUPITER will have three times the computing capability of Europe's current most powerful supercomputer and will provide the equivalent power of 10 million modern desktop computers. The overall system will require the space of about 4 tennis courts and will use over 260 km of high-performance cabling, allowing it to move over 2,000 Terabits per second, the equivalent of 11,800 full copies of Wikipedia every second.

It will be composed of three modules, a highly scalable accelerated Booster Module based on next-generation NVIDIA GPUs, a general-purpose Cluster Module with high memory bandwidth processors and an I/O Flash Module based on Spectrum Scale to tightly integrate with existing storage environment. The Cluster Module will be based on SiPearl Rhea1, the first HPC-dedicated European processor on the market.

The system is financed by the European supercomputing initiative EuroHPC JU founded in 2018 (250 million Euro) and in equal parts by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) and the Ministry of Culture and Science of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia (MKW NRW).

Partner Quotations:

"Providing the first Exascale supercomputer in Europe, , based on Eviden's BullSequana XH3000 technology, is a moment of true pride for our teams. For as long as we have been providing computing technologies, we have been supporting European countries in their journey to economic and industrial sovereignty. The European scientific community will now benefit from a remarkable 'made in Europe' machine to tackle scientific challenges and stimulate innovation."

Emmanuel Le Roux, Group SVP, Global Head of HPC, AI & Quantum at Eviden, Atos Group

"NVIDIA's collaboration with ParTec, EuroHPC JU, and the European scientific community on JUPITER, Europe's first exascale supercomputer, exemplifies our longstanding partnership in delivering cutting-edge AI and HPC resources for leading European supercomputing centers. Jupiter, powered by NVIDIA's accelerated computing platform, paves the way for groundbreaking research and scientific discoveries that will shape the future of technology worldwide."

Ian Buck, Vice President of Hyperscale and HPC at NVIDIA

"We are very happy that our fruitful and collaborative work with our longtime partner ParTec, especially with the application and performance team during the JUPITER procurement, has led to this great success. With the strong expertise of ParTec, Jülich and Eviden, we are proud to take part in this major milestone for excellence in "design in Europe" exascale supercomputing infrastructure."

Philippe Notton, CEO and Founder of SiPearl

About ParTec AG:

ParTec AG specialises in the development and manufacture of modular supercomputers and quantum computers as well as accompanying system software. Its services include the distribution of future-oriented High-Performance Computers (HPC) and Quantum Computers (QC) as well as consulting and support services in all areas of development, construction and operation of these advanced systems. The approach of modular supercomputing represents a unique selling point and success feature of ParTec AG. Further information on the company as well as on ParTec AG's innovative solutions in the field of high-performance computing and quantum computing can be found at www.par-tec.com.

Investor Relations Manager

edicto GmbH

Dr. Sönke Knop / Doron Kaufmann

partec@edicto.de

+496990550551

Contact for press enquiries:

E-mail: press@par-tec.com

Phone: +4915122675393

SOURCE: ParTec AG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/790286/partec-ag-the-german-manufacturer-partec-ag-sets-a-european-milestone-building-the-first-exascale-supercomputer-quotjupiterquot-in-jlich-germany-together-with-the-french-partner-eviden