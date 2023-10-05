Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. (CSE: TEVO) (FSE: 7RBA) (OTC Pink: TEVNF), a leading technology company specializing in sustainable energy solutions, is delighted to announce a ground breaking collaboration with Hampton University's Tech Research Park in their joint pursuit of the HBCU, TCCU, and MSI RDI grant program for the fiscal year 2023. This dynamic partnership is aimed at establishing a cutting-edge Wet/Dry Lab and Makerspace, heralding a new era of research, innovation, and economic growth in critical technological fields.

The Department of Education's Office of Postsecondary Education has released a call for applications for the fiscal year 2023 HBCU, TCCU, and MSI RDI grant program. This initiative is strategically designed to empower higher education institutions by bolstering research infrastructure, fostering faculty expertise, enhancing research productivity, and fostering impactful partnerships.

Hampton University, a prestigious private research university located in Hampton, Virginia, has unveiled an ambitious blueprint to construct world-class Wet/Dry Labs and Makerspaces within its state-of-the-art Tech Research Park. These facilities will serve as fertile ground for pioneering technological advancements. This visionary project aligns seamlessly with the objectives of the RDI grant program and resonates deeply with Tevano's mission of driving technological innovation within the Lithium and Petroleum extraction industry, while concurrently promoting sustainable economic growth.

Project Objectives:

Strengthen R&D Infrastructure: The partnership will prioritize the establishment of state-of-the-art laboratories equipped with cutting-edge technologies.

Foster Innovation and Entrepreneurship: Both Tevano and Hampton are committed to facilitating the journey from concept to prototype, all while adhering to the principles of wealth ecology.

Enhance Academic Programs: These laboratories and makerspaces will be seamlessly integrated into existing academic curricula within the fields of engineering and technology.

Tevano brings to the table its substantial expertise in Lithium and Oil & Gas water separation technology, along with a proven track record in commercialization, all underpinned by the unique perspective of the Wealth Ecology Model. Dr. Oliver Jones from Hampton University stated, "Our partnership is not solely focused on economic gain; it also aspires to deliver societal benefits and promote responsible stewardship of resources."

The estimated total project cost stands at $10 Million, inclusive of FIPSE Funding and matching funds secured from industry partnerships and private donors. The four-year timeline encompasses planning, construction, academic program integration, and comprehensive evaluation.

Mr. Dusty McKinnon, Tevano's interim CTO, affirmed, "This partnership marks a significant step in aligning the visions of Hampton University Tech Research Park and Tevano Systems. Our focus is to provide technical and research collaboration. Together, we aspire to not only meet the criteria for the RDI grant but also to establish a legacy of research and innovation that will benefit academia, industry, and society at large."

About Tevano Systems Holdings Inc.: Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. is a leading technology company specializing in renewable energy systems. With a focus on innovative solutions, Tevano Systems is dedicated to developing and commercializing cutting-edge technologies that drive sustainability and create a greener future.

About Hampton University Tech Research Park: Hampton University Tech Research Park is a dynamic research and innovation hub, committed to serving as fertile ground for emerging technological breakthroughs and maintaining an ongoing commitment to process improvements and the professionalism of business processes. Discover more about Hampton University Tech Research Park by visiting: https://home.hamptonu.edu/cit/

For more information, please contact: Eugene Hodgson, Chief Financial Officer Email: Eugeneh@tevanosystems.com Phone: 604-805-6600

Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182976