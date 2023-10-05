Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Unibap AB (516/23)

With effect from October 06, 2023, the unit rights in Unibap AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 17, 2023. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: UNIBAP UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020996536 Order book ID: 307037 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 06, 2023, the paid subscription units in Unibap AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: UNIBAP BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020996544 Order book ID: 307038 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB