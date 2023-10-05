Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.10.2023
WKN: A2DPSZ | ISIN: SE0009606809
Frankfurt
05.10.23
08:26 Uhr
0,210 Euro
-0,010
-4,55 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIBAP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIBAP AB 5-Tage-Chart
05.10.2023 | 12:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Unibap AB (516/23)

With effect from October 06, 2023, the unit rights in Unibap AB will be traded
on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including
October 17, 2023. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   UNIBAP UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020996536              
Order book ID:  307037                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from October 06, 2023, the paid subscription units in Unibap AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   UNIBAP BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020996544              
Order book ID:  307038                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
