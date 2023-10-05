Peraso, Inc.: Peraso to Attend and Participate at WISPAPALOOZA '23

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a global leader in mmWave technology for 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G licensed networks, today announced its plans to attend and participate in a vendor spotlight speaking session at WISPAPALOOZA '23 to showcase Peraso's latest mmWave solutions for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and Customer Premise(s) Equipment (CPE).

The WISPAPALOOZA Vendor Spotlight Session, featuring Dr. Nadine Hatto, Senior Director of Product Marketing, and Mike Hamilton Senior Director Business Development, from Peraso, will discuss "Practical Solutions For 60GHz License-free, Gigabit Access." As part of the discussion, both presenters will highlight the existing deployment of 60-GHz unlicensed wireless networks utilizing Peraso's turnkey solutions and the Company's ability to enable multi-gigabit throughput to areas that have traditionally been underserved.

Representatives from Peraso will attend the show in Las Vegas, October 9 - 12, 2023 where they will connect with customers and other industry leaders, explore new opportunities and discuss Peraso's suite of mmWave solutions for FWA and 5G CPE at booth #344.

"We look forward to attending WISPAPALOOZA this year and showcasing how our fully-integrated solutions can deliver reliable multi-gigabit throughput across the mmWave spectrum," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "Peraso is one of the only providers of solutions for all mmWave communication bands (24GHz - 71GHz), which makes our technology attractive to WISPs of all sizes. Thanks to our X720 chipset and PERSPECTUS 60 mmWave modules we are able to deliver speeds that are on par with fiber to communities that are underserved. We anticipate a very strong reception at the show and look forward to exploring new opportunities in multiple strategic markets."

Peraso has been a pioneer of high-performance mmWave phased array solutions for more than a decade. The Company's fully integrated, unlicensed 60GHz and licensed 5G solutions play a pivotal role in the FWA market, as demand for this technology continues to grow.

Peraso's Vendor Spotlight session is scheduled from 2:30 P.M. - 3:30 P.M. on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, in room Versailles 4. Members of Peraso's executive leadership will also be available to meet with journalists, analysts, OEMs, ODMs and service providers during the show. Additional details related to the event are available at: https://www.wispaevents.org/WISPAPALOOZA23/session/1671122/vendor-spotlight-peraso-practical-solutions-for-60ghz-license-free-gigabit-access

Those who wish to request a meeting with the Company should email tweiland@sheltongroup.com

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz license free and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video, and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

###

Media Contact

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

+1-972-571-7834

tweiland@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact

Mark Lunsford

CRO

mlunsford@perasoinc.com

SOURCE: Peraso, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789956/peraso-to-attend-and-participate-at-wispapalooza-23