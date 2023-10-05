GIMME Beauty Continues Its Commitment to Breast Cancer Awareness With Second Annual Pink Collection Campaign

GIMME Beauty is committing a portion of its sales to the Susan G. Komen Foundation by creating a Pink Collection to raise awareness for breast cancer.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / For the second consecutive year, GIMME Beauty, a health and beauty company committed to designing innovative hair solutions, proudly announces that it will pledge a portion of funds from sales of its Pink Collection for the Susan G. Komen Foundation as part of its commitment to breast cancer awareness.









Through this year's initiative, GIMME seeks to both raise awareness of breast cancer and its impact on patients and their families, while also supporting research toward a cure by contributing a significant portion of sales of its exclusive pink bands and other merchandise in its Pink Collection.

"Our commitment to the Susan G. Komen Foundation is unwavering. We believe in the importance of advocacy to bring about change, and hope to provide encouragement to people affected by this disease," said Jeff Durham, CEO of GIMME Beauty. "It allows our loyal community of GIMME fans to get involved and show their support for such a worthy cause."

Shoppers can contribute to Breast Cancer Awareness Month by purchasing an item from the Pink Collection until October 31. Shoppers can take 15% off the entire Pink Collection and receive a free pink towel scrunchie with every order. The collection includes breast cancer awareness hair bands for all hair types, GIMME's Citrus Clarity dry shampoo, velvet scrunchies, hair health gummies and more.

One out of eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Except for skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women. The five-year relative survival rate is 99% when the cancer is caught early at the localized stage. There are over 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S. today.

To support Breast Cancer Awareness Month, visit https://gimmebeauty.com, where items from the Pink Collection can be purchased while supplies last. Shoppers can also purchase GIMME products at more than 23,000 popular retail stores, including Walmart, Target, Walgreens, ULTA, CVS, and Amazon.

About GIMME Beauty

GIMME Beauty's vision is to design innovative hair solutions that disrupt the status quo of the health and beauty hair care category. According to Nielsen Market Data, the company's products rank among the industry's fastest-growing hair accessories. Since it launched in 2006, GIMME has become a national brand available at more than 23,000 stores across the United States. Follow GIMME on Instagram or Facebook to learn about its latest collections.

