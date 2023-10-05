AI-powered bundling offering automatically curates product sets through proprietary algorithms

Monetate, the leading personalization platform that helps build personal and meaningful digital connections between brands and their global customers, today launched Complete the Look, part of its AI-powered Dynamic Bundles offering. The new personalization component helps digital merchandising teams in the apparel and fashion industry curate product sets at scale to increase catalog coverage and revenue.

Grouping products in curated sets increases AOV and CVR, but most retailers struggle to build enough sets to ensure maximum catalog coverage given how manual the process is. Complete the Look, powered by Monetate Dynamic Bundles, combines merchandisers' expertise with Monetate's award-winning recommendation algorithms to automatically create high-quality product groups across an entire catalog. It enhances manual efforts by leveraging real-time data to ensure products are in stock and responsive to changes in seasonality.

"We work closely with customers to understand their key challenges and goals. Merchandisers in the apparel and fashion industry struggle with curating and promoting product bundles as the time and resources required is not scalable," stated Eric Rosado, Chief Product Officer of Monetate. "The launch of Complete the Look resolves these issues, helping to bundle products and delight customers at scale, and further positions us as the personalization platform of choice for digital merchandisers."

The product launch was announced today at Monetate's EMEA customer summit in London. Company executives expounded on how brands can achieve real-time bundling that is driven by customer preferences, responds to inventory changes and builds recommendations based on behavioral algorithms.

"Monetate continues to be a strategic partner of Landmark Group and we are looking forward to launching Dynamic Bundles, helping us to continue to improve across all areas of the customer experience," stated James Dickson, Chief Product Officer of Landmark Group.

With Monetate, merchandisers can inspire and delight customers, move more stock, and utilize integrated testing and personalization capabilities. For a demo or more information on Complete the Look, visit Monetate Dynamic Bundles.

ABOUT MONETATE

Monetate helps organizations make personalization a reality.

Our personalization suite is built from the best components of Monetate and Certona, pioneers and leaders in enterprise A/B/n testing and AI-driven individualization and offered through a consolidated, user-friendly interface. Our comprehensive offering enables tailored experiences across digital channels through a diverse product range, including A/B tests, AI-driven testing, audience segmentation, product recommendations, social proof, 1-to-1 personalization, and more. We help clients get the most out of our solutions through a consultative model that offers success plans made by our internal experts that deliver on short-term and long-term ROI.

Monetate has been the choice of customer-centric businesses, influencing over $230 billion in revenue annually for companies like Reebok, Office Depot, and Lufthansa Group. Learn more at www.monetate.com.

