Indian manufacturer Jakson introduced its 590 W TOPCon bifacial solar panels, with a power conversion efficiency of 22.86%, at Renewable Energy India Expo 2023 this week.From pv magazine India Jakson has unveiled n-type dual-glass solar panels based on TOPCon technology. The JN-590W model offers peak power output of 590 W (under standard temperature conditions) and an efficiency of 22.86%. The module is built with M10 half cells and 16 busbars. It offers bifacial gain of up to 25% with the module capable of energy generation with both direct and reflected sunlight. The bifaciality factor is 80±5%. ...

