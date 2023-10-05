Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - Silverstock Metals Inc. (CSE: STK) ("Silverstock" or the "Company") has increased its non-brokered private placement announced August 17, 2023, the Company now intends to raise gross proceeds of up to CAD$521,000 by issuing up to 5,210,000 units (each a "Unit") at CAD$0.10 per Unit (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one (1/2) transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) Common Share at CAD$0.20 for two (2) years from the date of issuance. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes and anticipates closing to occur on or around October 13, 2023. All securities issued under the Offering, including securities issuable on exercise thereof, will be subject to a hold period expiring 4 months and 1 day after issuance, in accordance with the rules and policies of the Exchange and applicable Canadian securities laws. In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay certain eligible finder's a fee equal to 6% of the gross proceeds from the Offering and issue Warrants, equal to 6% of the total number of Units sold.

About Silverstock Metals Inc.

Silverstock is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct the exploration of its Gold Cutter Property. The Gold Cutter Property is comprised of two contiguous mineral claims totaling approximately 1,821.1 hectares and is located in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia.

