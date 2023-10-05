SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kurin, Inc., the inventor and manufacturer of Kurin® blood culture collection sets, announced record revenues for the third quarter of 2023. In spite of 2023's economic challenges for hospitals and other adverse market conditions, revenue growth in Q3 was significantly higher than Q2 of this year and when compared to the same period last year.

"We are pleased with Kurin's continuing success, as demonstrated by the impressive growth this past quarter," said Bob Rogers, CEO of Kurin, Inc. "Although pioneering new technologies has its challenges, we are helped by delivering a combination of improved clinical outcomes without creating extra work, and our value proposition of saving hospitals significant money in the process."

"We continue to build our organization to accommodate this growth and are preparing for the acceleration that is expected given the focus organizations like the CDC and CMS are giving blood culture contaminations," said Mr. Rogers. "In addition to our ongoing hiring of quality professionals, we are examining expanded manufacturing options as we plan for future growth."

Kurin's revolutionary approach to the contaminated blood culture problem is based on elegantly simple, intuitive designs that require no additional user steps. Kurin Lock® and Kurin Jet both sideline potential contaminants during blood culture collection and provide a better and more sustainable approach than active, conventional mechanical diversion. Contaminated blood cultures are a significant problem, as roughly one-third of the positive results are wrong, exposing these patients to unnecessary antibiotics, extending hospital stays and impacting larger community health issues, such as antimicrobial resistance and life-threatening C. diff. infections. Kurin Lock and Kurin Jet give clinicians the tools they need to address these problems.

About Kurin, Inc.

Kurin, Inc., a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), is focused on the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of products that help healthcare providers reduce contaminated blood cultures. Kurin, manufactured in San Diego, CA, has received FDA 510(k) market clearance. For more information about Kurin, visit the website at www.kurin.com.

