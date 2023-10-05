US Lighting Group, Inc.: Cortes Campers Triumphed with Giveaway Camper at Hershey RV Show 2023

EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) ("USLG" or the "Company"), an innovative composite technology manufacturer, today announced that Cortes Campers participated in the 2023 RV Show in Hershey, Pennsylvania during September in partnership with its dealer, Liberty RV of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. The event, aptly titled "America's Largest RV Show," included nearly 1,500 vehicles from approximately 35 manufacturers and ran from September 13-17, 2023 at the Giant Center in Hershey; thousands of customers, dealers, and interested parties visited the show. At nearly a million square feet, the event size is the equivalent of about 33 football fields and coordinated by the Pennsylvania Recreational Vehicle and Camping Association (PRVCA).

"I'm very pleased to announce that USLG, through our Cortes Camper division, exhibited at the Hershey RV show in Pennsylvania, considered the biggest and most widely attended industry event in North America," said Anthony Corpora, Chief Executive Officer. "Senior management and sales staff from Cortes Campers and Liberty RV were on hand to demonstrate the unique attributes of our innovative campers and answer questions from dealers and customers alike. The event, with over 45,500 visitors attending, was a great opportunity to advance our position in the market and take orders for our attractive and durable RVs. We enjoyed meeting everyone at this one-of-a-kind extravaganza week!"

Cortes Campers showcased its Cortes 16 and Cortes 17 RV travel trailers made from 100% molded fiberglass. In addition, a drawing was held for a Cortes 16 RV giveaway during the event and Jennifer Schiavone-Blake won a new 2024 Cortes 16 camper and took delivery at Liberty RV of Gettysburg on September 28, 2023.

About Cortes Campers, LLC

Cortes Campers is a revolutionary designer and marketer of state-of-the-art recreational vehicles, utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers. For additional information: cortescampers.com

About USLG

US Lighting Group . (OTC PINK:USLG) is an innovative composites technology manufacturer. Our brands include the following: Cortes Campers, LLC, a brand of high-end molded fiberglass campers; Futuro Houses, LLC, a brand of molded fiberglass modular homes; Fusion X Marine, LLC a high-performance boat designer; and MIG Marine Corporation, a composite manufacturing company that produces molded fiberglass products for the other three subsidiaries as well as private-label brands. All product lines utilize the same manufacturing techniques and raw materials which provide robust diversification across various industries. Our products are made in the USA. The Company is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, where it owns a manufacturing and R&D facility. For additional information: uslightinggroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Witty

646-438-9385

cwitty@darrowir.com

SOURCE: US Lighting Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/790147/cortes-campers-triumphed-with-giveaway-camper-at-hershey-rv-show-2023