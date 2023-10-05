London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - BSF Enterprise PLC (LSE: BSFA) (OTCQB: BSFAF), a company focused on unlocking the next generation of biotechnological solutions using cell-based tissue engineering, will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 19, 2023 at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

Che Connon, CEO and Director, will be presenting at 10:30 AM ET on October 19th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of the BSF Enterprise PLC management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About BSF Enterprise PLC

BSF Enterprise PLC (BSF) is focused on unlocking the next generation of biotechnological solutions - using cell-based tissue engineering to help generate cultured meat, lab-grown leather, as well as human corneas, collagen growth and skin substitutes, as part of a radical transformation to deliver sustainable solutions across a variety of sectors. It owns 100% of 3D Bio-Tissues (3DBT), a tissue engineering with patent-protected IP that is already producing human corneas to help restore vision to millions of people and successfully produced the UK's first high-quality lab-grown meat from its laboratory in Newcastle in 2023. BSF aims to deliver growth to shareholders through the continued commercialisation of 3DBT's IP, which has multiple applications, as well as through M&A. It aims to acquire a suite of technologies that underpins the development of tissue templating for corneas, meat and leather, and license out the IP to manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors to help manufacture the products at scale.

About The ThinkEquity Conference

The ThinkEquity Conference will gather industry insiders, investors and leading executives from around the world on October 19th in New York. Attendees can expect a full day of company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, networking and more.

Featured sectors include AI, Technology, Biotechnology, EV/EV Infrastructure, Metals & Mining and Energy.

To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link.

For further information:

Geoff Baker

Executive Director

+1.646.893.5835 x2

info@skylineccg.com

Source: BSF Enterprise PLC