Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - Asset Entities, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 19, 2023 at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

Arshia Sarkhani, CEO of Asset Entities, will be presenting at 1:00 PM ET on October 19th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of the Asset Entities, Inc. management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About Asset Entities, Inc.

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management, and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly traded Company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord's largest social community-based education and entertainment servers. The Company's AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development, and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities' initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities. The Company's Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company's SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses. Learn more at assetentities.com, and follow the Company on Twitter at $ASST and @assetentities.

About The ThinkEquity Conference

The ThinkEquity Conference will gather industry insiders, investors and leading executives from around the world on October 19th in New York. Attendees can expect a full day of company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, networking and more.

Featured sectors include AI, Technology, Biotechnology, EV/EV Infrastructure, Metals & Mining and Energy.

To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link.

For further information:

Michael Gaubert

Executive Chairman

+1 (214) 459-3117

info@skylineccg.com

Source: Asset Entities, Inc.